Market Synopsis

The global market for semiconductor assembly and testing services 2020 can attain a growth rate of 4.5% during the forecast period (2016 to 2022), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR also reports that the market can touch a valuation of USD 28 billion by 2022.

Market Boosters and Key Barriers

As the demand for semiconductors is growing at an unprecedented pace, ancillary service segments for the core semiconductor industry, such as semiconductor testing and packaging, can be subjected to major transformation over the coming years. Advancements in semiconductor packaging and the expanding scope of the full-range back-end testing of semiconductors provided by the leading vendors are the significant growth boosters in the semiconductor assembly and test services market.

Introduction of 3D semiconductor assemblies is touted to be revolutionary in the semiconductor assembly methodologies, enabling the overall electronics industry to optimize the functionality of the products it offers to the customers. Rising integration of various die elements in a single package framework has reduced the size of the product boards compared to their predecessors. Also, given the shorter interconnection, the electrical performance, as well as the functional capability of semiconductors, has improved significantly. Consequently, this translates into a positive factor with respect to the demand for 3D semiconductor assemblies in the market.

The rapid development of electric vehicles has substantially impelled the growth of the semiconductor assembly and test services market in recent years. Electric vehicle (EV) batteries that are an important component in electric vehicles, need dependable testing before installation in order to ensure the safety and performance of the vehicle. Besides, a gamut of electronics for automotive vehicles like sensors, actuators, alternators, generators, oxygen sensors, batteries, high-power electrical systems and starter solenoids extensively use semiconductors, which greatly benefits the global market.

Market Segmentation

Service, application and packaging solution are the top segments as per which the semiconductor assembly and testing services market has been covered in the report.

The segments depending on service include testing, packaging and assembly. In 2015, the market was led by the assembly service segment, which stood at USD 11.6 billion. The segment can achieve a valuation of close to USD 15.7 billion by 2022 and grow at a rate of CAGR of 4.6%.

The applications of SATS are in information technology, telecommunication, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, among others. Between these, the leading position was taken by the telecommunication service segment with a value of USD 8.09 billion in the year 2015. The segment shows the potential of achieving a valuation close to USD 11.3 billion by 2022 and can expand at a rate of of 5.31%.

Segmentation by Packaging Solution: Comprises Copper wire and gold wire bonding, Copper clip, Flip chip, Wafer level packaging, TSV.

Regional Insight

The main SATS Market are North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

In 2016, the global semiconductor assembly and testing service market was reported to be led by APAC, with the largest share of 45%. North America secured the second spot in the market by occupying a share of 25% the same year. Europe controlled a significant share of 20% in the market, while the RoW market accounted to a share of only 10% in 2016.

The APAC market is primarily fueled by the mounting demand for electronic equipment and the high concentration of renowned vendors like Powertech Technology, Silicon Precision Industries and others. China is home to an expansive consumer electronics industry, while Japan consists of a huge semiconductor industry and India boasts of a thriving telecommunication industry. Huge opportunities are on the cards for the leading companies in the regional market, with the chances of surge in investments

The strong market presence of semiconductor assembly and testing services market in North America is the result of the rising manufacturing of consumer electronics equipment. The United States (U.S.) consists of a huge number of well-known companies such as Chipbond technology, Ankor Technology, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, and many others. Advancements in EV batteries, 3-D mapping applications as well as augmented-reality technologies like heads-up displays that need testing ensuring vehicle safety on roads can also benefit the regional market in the ensuing years.

Industry Participants

Top semiconductor assembly companies are STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Signapore), Global Foundries (U.S.), Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Chipbond Technology Corporation (U.S.), Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), CORWIL Technology (U.S.), Powertech Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Amkor Technology, Inc. (U.S.), to name a few.

