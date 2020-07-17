Market Analysis

The Global and India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market is anticipated to touch USD 339.3 million at a whopping 10.58% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023). Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) has been specially designed for safeguarding assets within the perimeter via detecting intruders making an attempt to make access and block such access through the control station. Tailored easily to fit any size perimeter, PIDS offers an effective means of boosting security measures. Storage sites, warehouses, factories and large businesses can benefit largely from having such systems in place. Prompt detection of unwanted intruders, discreet monitoring and the flexibility of fitting into the existing security fencing are some of the key benefits that has popularized Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention systems to a great extent.

There are ample factors that is boosting the growth of the Global and India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market. These factors as stated by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include advent of digitization, growing awareness about residential security and safety, constant threat of cyber-attacks, and support offered by the government by creating stringent regulations.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5987

Segmentation

MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the Global and India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market on the basis of component, usage place, type, deployment and vertical.

Based on component, it is segmented into services, software and hardware. Of these, hardware will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. This segment includes display devices, video surveillance cameras, sensors and others.

Based on usage place, it is segmented into fence mounted systems, buried and open place. Of these, fence mounted systems will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on type, it is segmented into wireless network, wired network and host-based network. Of these, wired network will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on deployment, it is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. Of these, on-premise will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on vertical, it is segmented into military and defense, commercial, industrial, transportation, government, aerospace and others. Of these, military and defense will have maximum share in the market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the Global and India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market include Avon Building Solutions Pvt Ltd (India), Tyco International Plc. (Ireland), Southwest Microwave (U.S.), Athena Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd. (India), Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited (U. K), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (U.S.), Optex Co.Ltd (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (Israel).

Regional Analysis

By region, the Global and India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across West, East, South and North India. Of these, North India will command the market over the forecast period and also grow at the fastest rate. This is owing to government initiatives for improving border security. In fact, a large sum of the nation’s defense budget has been allocated to strengthen the perimeter especially in Jammu and Kashmir that is anticipated to boost the market growth in this region in the upcoming years. The Global and India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market in East India will have growth potential over the forecast period due to cross-border tension with China. The North Eastern states’ safety is predicted to boost the expansion of the market in East India.

Industry News

March 2019- Leading Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) smart sensing and sensor solutions provider, Quanergy has joined hands with Hyderabad-based specialized intelligent solutions provider, Athena Security Solutions for protection of various critical assets. Henceforth, Athena will provide the complete series of Quanergy’s solutions to numerous government and corporate clients across India which will also include QORTEX for Security and Solid State S3-X series sensors. QORTEX for Security is Quanergy’s advanced LiDAR-based 3D perimeter fencing as well as intrusion detection system. It integrates innovative software and hardware technology via combining M8 LiDAR sensor of Quanergy with its exclusive QORTEX perception software.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 MARKET SYNOPSIS 13

TABLE 2 LIST OF ASSUMPTIONS 16

TABLE 3 INDIA PERIMETER INTRUSION DETECTION & PREVENTION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY COMPONENT, 2016-2023 (USD MILLION) 35

TABLE 4 INDIA PERIMETER INTRUSION DETECTION & PREVENTION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY HARDWARE, 2016-2023 (USD MILLION) 36

TABLE 5 INDIA PERIMETER INTRUSION DETECTION & PREVENTION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY SENSORS, 2016-2023 (USD MILLION) 37

Continued……

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/india-perimeter-intrusion-detection-prevention-market-5987

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 INDIA PERIMETER INTRUSION DETECTION & PREVENTION SYSTEMS MARKET: MARKET STRUCTURE 16

FIGURE 2 INDIA PERIMETER INTRUSION DETECTION & PREVENTION SYSTEMS MARKET SIZE & MARKET SHARE, BY REGION (2017 VS 2023) 18

FIGURE 3 RESEARCH PROCESS OF MRFR 20

FIGURE 4 TOP DOWN & BOTTOM UP APPROACH 23

FIGURE 5 DROC ANALYSIS OF INDIA PERIMETER INTRUSION DETECTION & PREVENTION SYSTEMS MARKET 25

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]