Global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented on the basis of the function, method, polymer type, application, and region.

On the basis of the function, the global spundbond nonwoven market is bifurcated into disposable and non-disposable. The disposable spunbond nonwoven is leading the market due to the environment concerns associated with non-disposable products.

Spunbonding is achieved through a sequence of three processes: heating, flowing, and cooling. The different heating methods are used while manufacturing spunbond nonwoven include conduction, convection, and radiation. The conduction is used for calendar bonding, convection for bonding medium and heavyweight nonwovens, whereas radiant heating systems are used for various applications where instant heating and concentrated heating zones are required.

Spunbonding is carried out of various types of polymers such as polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene, polyurethane, and rayons. The polypropylene is the dominating type due to its high yield (fiber per kilogram) and low cost. The polypropylene scrap is readily recycled in spunbonding manufacturing. However, the polyester offers better quality products at higher cost.

Get a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5960

The global spunbond nonwoven market is also segmented on the basis of its application into medical & personal care, automotive, agriculture, geo-textiles, industrial, packaging, and others. The medical & personal care segment is holding the major share of the global market owing to the use in manufacturing wet wipes, absorbent hygiene products, surgical masks, gowns, sanitary napkins, and drapes. The product is extensively consumed in the manufacturing of interiors, seating components, door trim panels, airbag covers, carpets, and insulation in the automotive. It is also used in crop cover, fruit net, shade net, and others, which are expected to drive the product demand in the agriculture sector. The increasing demand for polyester felts, filtration, and separators in geo-textiles is likely to fuel the market growth. Similarly, the market is expected to experience high demand from the electronics sector for industrial insulation, protective applications, and cable wrapping.

Regional Analysis

The global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the global spunbond nonwoven market in 2016 due to high demand from major end-use industries such as personal care, automotive, agriculture, and others in the region.

The high demand from the healthcare and automotive industries in the U.S. and Canada is expected to drive the North American market over the forecast period 2018-2023.

The growth of the European market is attributed to the increased product demand from the healthcare and automotive sector in the Western European region.

The Latin American market is expected to witness a high growth owing to the high demand for spunbond nonwoven from the personal care and automotive sector.

The increasing infrastructural and construction activities in the GCC countries is likely to fuel the product demand in the manufacturing of geo-textiles.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global spunbond nonwoven market are PEGAS NONWOVENS Czech s.r.o. (Luxembourg), DuPont (U.S.), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Schouw & Co. (Denmark), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (U.S.), Mogul Co., Ltd. (Turkey), KURARAY CO., LTD. (Japan), Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea), Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy), KCWW (U.S.), Avgol Ltd. (Israel), Fitesa S.A. (Brazil), and Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd. (China).

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/spunbond-nonwoven-market-5960

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

COVID-19 Study in Detail:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing Materials Market

COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on Carbon black Market