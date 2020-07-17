The baby diapers market is experiencing a substantial makeover due to the product innovations commercialized by market titans. Baby diapers are basically disposable in nature and contain wood pulp and a super-absorbent polymer that can soak the urine of a baby. These are basically used with elasticized waistbands and resealable tapes to make it comfortable for the baby. The global baby diapers market is set to achieve 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) with its valuation expected to cross USD 66.18 billion mark by the end of 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) recently published an article on the said market where they have incorporated detailed segmental analysis, in-depth study of the market factors that can impact the market, and an overview of the major companies with their strategies included in it. The endeavor is to provide a holistic view of the baby diapers market in the coming years.

The baby diapers market has several factors in its favor that are providing a substantial tailwind for the market growth. The rise in population can be considered one of the major ones. Hygiene has always been an impactful driver which has not only spurred the market growth but inspired innovation as well. Research and development in superabsorbent polymers, elasticized waistbands, and resealable tapes are bringing in excellent results. Their commercialization can promote new products, and the market can witness expansion due to that in the coming years. In addition, the high disposable income triggered a tendency to provide kids with the best healthcare products. The market has become more embracing towards new entrants who have launched their own set of affordable products which has helped the market in spreading wide.

Segmentation:

The global baby diapers market, as per the reports of MRFR, can be segmented by product type, size and distribution channel.

On the basis of the product type, the baby diapers market can be segmented into disposable and non-disposable. The disposable product type segment owns the maximum market share. Its popularity has grown in tandem with its eco-friendly environmental impact.

By size, the baby diapers market comprises small & extra small, medium, large and extra-large. Maximum market share is with the medium segment.

Based on the distribution channel, the baby diapers market consists store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment includes supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific reading of the baby diapers market by MRFR includes names such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America has the maximum market share as people here prefer hygienic products over the traditional methods. Increased disposable income has also made people move away from products that can hurt the child. Europe’s rise mainly depends on the demand for disposable, bio-friendly products. The baby diapers market has the fastest growth predicted in the APAC region as the population boom of the region is providing market players enough scope to expand their market. The region is also witnessing a significant rise in the infant hygiene awareness due to government initiatives.

Competitive Landscape:

Notable players operating in the global baby diapers market and included in the MRFR report are Essity Aktiebolag, Bumkins, Hengan International Group Company Limited, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, KAO Corporation, Ontex Group NV and Domtar Corporation.

DYCLE is a solution that aims at providing answers to the carbon impact diapers have on the planet. The plastic needed in the production diapers has enough carbon footprint to make researchers think about possible answers. DYCLE came up with one where it can turn diaper into fertile soil which can substantially reduce waste production.

In 2018, Pampers launched a new line of baby diapers where the ingredients used are all naturally sourced without any chlorine bleaching, fragrances, and parabens or latex.