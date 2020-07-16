Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Analysis Techniques (Router Based and Non-Router Based), By Solution (Network Traffic, Bandwidth Monitoring, Network Capacity, Network Security, Others), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME’s) – Forecast 2023

Key Players

The major competitors in the global network traffic analyzer market include consist of SolarWinds (U.S.), Systems (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), NETSCOUT SYSTEMS (U.S.), ManageEngine (U.S.), Ipswitch (U.S.), Colasoft (China), Plixer (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), HPE (U.S.), Genie Networks (Taiwan) and Kentik (U.S.) including some other more competitors.

Market Synopsis

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global network traffic analyzer market is estimated to value approximately USD 1.80 billion by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 16.60% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The global network traffic analyzer market 2020 is very competitive. Several renowned international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entities create a competitive atmosphere. The major competitors are continuously seeking market growth through several tactics like innovation, mergers, and acquisitions, rising investments in research and development and economic product portfolio. The network traffic analyzer market is extremely competitive because of the existence of various large vendors. The competition among the enterprises will grow fierce because of the rise in product extensions and also due to the several factors mentioned above. The competitors in the network traffic analyzer market compete on the grounds of the elements such as solution and services, analysis techniques, organization size, deployment type, end-users. The enterprises or the producers are constantly innovating new ideas and advanced techniques to fetch competitive benefits over their competitors.

Market Segregation

On the basis of solution and service, deployment type, organization type, end-use, and region.

On the basis of the analysis technique, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into router-based and non-router based.

On the basis of the solution, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into network traffic, bandwidth monitoring, network capacity, network security, and others.

On the basis of services, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into professional services and managed services.

On the basis of deployment, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into on-premise and cloud.

On the basis of end-use, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into an enterprise that is further sub-divided into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education and others. The service provider vertical is further divided into Cloud Service Providers, Internet Service Providers, communication service providers, Cable Network Providers.

On the basis of region, the global network traffic analyzer market can be divided into the Asian Pacific, North America, Europe, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global network traffic analyzer market is estimated to expand considerably during the review period from 2017 to 2023. The network traffic analyzer market is majorly growing due to industries like IT and telecommunication. Owing to the technological development, the need for network traffic analyzers is rising from large scale business operators as well as from the small scale business operators.

Due to automation (IoT) in retail, healthcare, education industry and rise in the demand of network traffic analyzer market at a fast pace. The worldwide network traffic analyzer market segregated into four major regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World. These markets are further divided into several nations comprising of Canada, the U.S., Mexico, France, the UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India.

With respect to revenue, The North American market seizes the maximum market share of the total network traffic analyzer market. Owing to the existence of a higher rate of technology adoption, the number of data centers and the adoption of cloud technology in the region. Mexico, the US, and Canada are the nations mainly participating in the North American network traffic analyzer market. Increasing web hosting and cloud computing services in the region primarily impacts the market. SolarWinds, Cisco Systems, CA Technologies, NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, ManageEngine, Ipswitch, HPE, Plixer, Kentik, are some of the dominating industry contributors situated in the U.S. because of which North America led the network traffic analyzer market.

The APAC region is estimated to expand at fast speed during the review period due to the developing IT firms in nations like Japan and India. The growing industrialization in the Asia Pacific region especially in China and India aids to expand the network traffic analyzer market in the Asia Pacific market. Rising adoption of cloud in the Internet of Things (IoT) services and changing attention over industrial IoT is an increasing market in the APAC region during the forecast period.

