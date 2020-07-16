Online total organic carbon analyzer is a measurement tool which is used to define levels of organic contamination present in water. Online TOC meters have various important uses in end-use industries such as energy & power, oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others. Market Research Future has recently surveyed the global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market and has revealed crucial market facts and figures that are relevant to the growth of the market. Significant growth is anticipated for the global online TOC analyzer market.

The high demand for water and efficient wastewater management is a highly substantial driver for the growth of the global market. The increasing concerns regarding health risks posed by organic contaminants as well as the ecological impacts of such will likely influence increased demand for online TOC analyzers. The need for efficient tools to measure contaminants, chemicals and decontamination by-products in water and wastewater is a growth driver. Governments across the economies of a number of countries have increasingly established emission guidelines due to the increasing consumption and demand for clean water. This has increased the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment. A good example is the establishment of new standards for the regulations of wastewater production, and promotion of recycling and reuse in the European Union has led to increased adoption of online TOC meters. Online TOC analyzers offer real-time measurement of water samples making them convenient and efficient.

High costs associated with online TOC analyzes as well as the need for appropriate expertise to oversee complex technical aspects is expected to reduce market growth over the forecast period. However, the growing number of government bodies that are established policies to regulate water and wastewater testing is expected to reveal market opportunities across the globe in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global online total organic carbon (TOC) analyzer has been segmented into key segments on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region. Technology has been segmented into ultraviolet oxidation, high temperature combustion, and UV Persulfate oxidation. The high temperature combustion segment accounted for a majority share of 45.35% and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

End-users have been segmented to include water & wastewater treatment, and non-wastewater treatment. The wastewater treatment segment acquired a share of more than 62% and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period at 5.81%. Increasing wastewater treatment for the generation of clean water for municipal and industrial use is the primary driver for this segment.

Applications have been segmented into river water, food 7 beverages, chemicals, pharmaceutical, rainwater, semiconductor, and others. The river water segment garnered the highest share of the market and is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 6.06% during the review period. This is primarily due to the high demand for clean water.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market for online TOC analyzers displays huge potential for growth during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to display the highest CAGR. The region has water contamination issues which have created a demand for online TOC analyzers. Moreover, environmental deterioration has caused water pollution. The demand for clean water is growing considerably as disposable incomes grow due to urbanization. The unmet needs in the region are likely to lead to ample growth opportunities.

At present, the Americas leads the market with the largest share of the market with Europe following closely.

Key Players

Market participants of prominence that have been included in MRFR’s assessment of the global online TOC market are Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH (Germany), Analytik Jena AG(Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Zhejiang Tailin BioEngineering Co., Ltd. (China), Hach Company (U.S.), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), Comet Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), LAR Process Analyzers AG (Germany), and SUEZ (France).

