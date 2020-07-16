Overview:

The global report on the over the horizon radar market suggests a substantial growth due to the rising investment in the defense sector. Market Research Future (MRFR), in their latest report, mentions the factors that can ensure easy growth for the market. The forecast duration includes 2018 to 2023 for a closer analysis of the global market.

Among the major factors, the rising demand for enhanced security to protect the land from various targets, increased demand for surveillance, various geopolitical issues, unstable Pacific zones due to territorial conflicts, rising investment for research and development projects, innovations, hike in budget expenditure and others are expected to boost the global market for over the horizon radar.

Segmentation:

The global market report on the over the horizon radar, has been segmented, by MRFR analysts on the basis of component, product type, and platform. This creates an opportunity for the players to glean more from diverse growth pockets. The analysis reveals various insights where backed by figures and factors.

By product type, the report on the over the horizon radar market has been segmented into tracking & fire control radar, surveillance & airborne early warning radar, synthetic aperture & moving target indicator radar, multi-function radar, and others. The surveillance & airborne early warning radar segment had the largest market share in 2017 and is set to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period.

By component, the report with details of the over the horizon radar market has been segmented into transmitter, duplexer, antenna, receiver, and others. The antenna segment accounted had the largest market share in 2017 and it has been projected as the fastest-growing segment as well.

By platform, the study containing details of the over the horizon radar market includes land-based, airborne, and naval radar systems. The land-based radar systems were dominating the global market in 2017 and is on a path to evolve as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America is known for better expenditure in the sector and is investing continuously to improve security and surveillance. Among the major contributors, the US and Canada would impact the global market substantially. In Asia Pacific, China would be a major traction provider for the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global market for over the horizon is getting backed by various companies like Raytheon Company (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), Aselsan (Turkey), Leonardo (Italy), and Harris Corporation (US). These companies are making significant contributions in terms of revenues by developing strategies. These strategies include mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations as some time-tested methods. Hike in investment for research and development would spur the scope for innovation and initiate various launching strategies.

Industry News:

The US defense sector has recently planned to uplift their initiatives in the Pacific region by restoring funding of USD 1.9 billion for a defensive radar in Hawaii. This will also have two types of defensive missiles to eliminate the threat posed by North Korea. In doing so, the US government is following the European model. The US Indo-Pacific command is looking at the process as an attempt to track, detect, discriminate, and defeat various ballistic threats. In addition, this will provide shield against cruise and hypersonic threats as well. The over the horizon radar has been launched by the government to negate air and surface threats.

