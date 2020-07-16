Propranolol hydrochloride is a racemic mixture of having 100 times more binding affinity for the beta-adrenergic receptors. Mechanism of action of propranolol hydrochloride is that it is a nonselective β-adrenergic receptor antagonist causing vasoconstriction, inhibition of VEGF, bFGF, apoptosis of endothelial cells, etc. The drug has a protein binding capacity of 90% hence, it needs to be taken under medical supervision as abrupt noncompliance of propranolol hydrochloride may result in the worsening of angina and myocardial infarctions. It is available as tablets, extended-release capsules, and oral solutions.

Hypertension is dominating the clinical application segment for the propranolol hydrochloride market. As per the latest information presented by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women have hypertension across the globe. A migraine will be recording exemplary market performance during the forecast period on account of increasing consumption of caffeinated drinks, exposure to sensory stimuli, and change in sleeping patterns, etc. According to the latest information provided by the Migraine Research Foundation (MRF), migraine is the 3rd most prevalent diseases occurring across the globe, further clinical studies have revealed that approximately 1 billion people throughout the globe are reported to be suffering from migraine.

Hospital pharmacy is spearheading the distribution channel segment for the propranolol hydrochloride market. Severe drug-related side effects such as hypotension, restlessness, insomnia, etc. make it imperative for accurate drug dispensing under the supervision of a hospital pharmacist. Retail pharmacy is expected to register rampant market growth in the near future owing to its ability to provide generic medicines at low cost and capacity to serve medicinal requirements of households residing in remote locations.

North America is presently leading in the geography segment for the propranolol hydrochloride market. The rising prevalence of migraine attacks among the young population primarily drives the propranolol hydrochloride market growth. As per the latest statistics provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 1 in 4 U.S. citizens suffer from migraines. Furthermore, the presence of major players such as Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Lupin Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, etc further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the 2nd position in the regional segment for propranolol hydrochloride market owing to the high prevalence rate of 44.2% for hypertension in the European region. Affordable reimbursement scenario for the propranolol hydrochloride drug formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular complications further consolidates the market growth. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the propranolol hydrochloride market. Developing healthcare infrastructure and flourishing generic drugs market together with determining the propranolol hydrochloride market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of propranolol hydrochloride are Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Limited., Lupin Pharma., AstraZeneca, Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited., Accord Healthcare., Aurobindo Pharma., Sandoz, Inc., Pierre Fabre., Helvepharm AG and Apotex Corporation.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of cardiac complications worldwide

Significant increase in the number of migraine attacks experienced by young adult population across the globe

Nurturing regulatory environment for the sale and distribution of propranolol hydrochloride further accentuates the market growth

