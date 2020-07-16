Global Food Fortification Market: Synopsis

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the global food fortification market is anticipated to exhibit notable growth during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Increasing acceptance of convenience food in the developed and developing regions and spreading awareness regarding the health benefits of fortified food have created ample opportunities for the expansion of the global food fortification market. Introduction of innovative food products and food materials that are enriched with essential nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, and others are aiding in increasing the popularity of fortified food among the urban population, which in turn is fueling the expansion of the global food fortification market. Government initiatives for the development and distribution of fortified food grains in rural areas that project high rate of malnutrition and proliferation in government and non-governmental campaigns to spread awareness regarding the health benefits of fortified food are also contributing to the growth of the global food fortification market during the assessment period.

Get a sample Report Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2528

Global Food Fortification Market: Key Players

The important players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global food fortification market are Nestle SA (Switzerland), Kellogg Co. (the U.S.), Dean Foods (the U.S.), Altria Group (the U.S.), Kraft Foods (the U.S.), General Mills (the U.S.), and Campbell Soup Company (the U.S.)

Global Food Fortification Market: Industry Updates

In December 2018, the U.S.-based Food Fortification Initiative (FFI) network has highlighted the activity of distribution of fortified flour to the residents of Naraingarh and Barara blocks of the State of Haryana, India on their website.

In December 2018, India-based Thardeep Rural Development Program has announced its collaboration with the Food Fortification Program (FFP), a five-year program funded by the U.K. government’s Department for International Development (DFID), for the launch of food fortification awareness campaign.

In August 2018, FSSAI has published the Food Fortification Regulations, 2018. The food business operators are notified to comply with the regulations starting 1st of January, 2019.

Global Food Fortification Market: Segmental Analysis

The global food fortification market has been segmented on the basis of product, nutrients, and type. Based on products, the global food fortification market has been segmented into dairy products, fats and oils products, confectionary products, bakery products, beverages, infant formulas, and others. Based on nutrients, the global food fortification market has been segmented into vitamins, proteins, minerals, prebiotics & probiotics and others. Based on type, the global food fortification market has been segmented into frozen, ready-to-mix, ready to eat, ready-to-drink, and others.

Global Food Fortification Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global food fortification market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world. The North America region commands the major share of the global food fortification market owing to the proliferation in health-conscious individuals, increased awareness regarding the importance of nutrients in the daily diet and increased disposable income of the population in this region. Increased consumption of processed food, research and development initiatives for the introduction of fortified food grains that contain higher nutritive value as compared to other grains, increased government funding for supplying fortified food grain in the rural areas and rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of fortified food are fueling the growth of the food fortification market in the Asia Pacific region. High demand for food products that are rich in nutrients and increasing consumer awareness has created lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the food fortification market in the Europe region.

Study Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/food-fortification-market-2528