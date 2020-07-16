Market Synopsis:

The global Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market is predicted to grow at a 6% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Advanced shifter systems comprise of control cables, designs style, and a gearshift that aids the driver in monitoring the car speed, thereby ensuring efficiency and safety. This technology helps in engaging, disengaging, and changing gears according to the engine and the driver’s requirement, thus eliminating the manual gear shifting task.

Advanced shifter systems use electric systems for operating clutch along with solenoid actuators which performs the task of gear shifting. Improvements in technology, improved fuel efficiency of automatic and semi-automatic transmission cars, and poor road conditions are pushing the product penetration.

Various factors are propelling the Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market growth. These factors, as stated by the MRFR report, include high demand for efficiency and speed, growing concerns about the performance of cars, growing automotive industry, and increasing disposable income in developing and developed countries. Additional factors pushing market growth include increasing demand for the shift by wire technology and the influx of new market players actively manufacturing advanced shifter systems.

On the contrary, the complexity of mechanism and design, and less reliability, are factors that may impede the Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides a wide segmental analysis of the Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market based on vehicle type, technology, component, and fuel type.

Based on technology, the Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market is segmented into shift by wire, manual, and automatic. Of these, the shift-by-wire segment is predicted to have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the growing sales of ultra-luxury and luxury cars in developing and developed countries. It helps in eliminating the requirement for mechanical linkages, that in turn helps in reducing the vehicle weight and also improves vehicle efficiency.

Based on component, the Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market is segmented into solenoid actuator, CAN module, ECU, and others. Of these, the CAN module segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. CAN module is widely used for communication purposes in new cars and also in advanced shifting systems.

Based on fuel type, the Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market is segmented into gasoline, diesel, and petrol.

Based on vehicle type, the Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market is segmented into electric vehicle, commercial vehicle, and passenger car. Of these, the passenger cars will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing customer preference for automatic transmission vehicles.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the APAC region will remain the frontrunner in the market over the forecast period. This is on account of the increased aftermarket industry, growing urbanization, and growing awareness regarding safety. Besides, increased production and increasing sale of automobiles are predicted to boost the market growth in this region.

The Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market in Europe is predicted to have a notable growth over the forecast period. This is owing to stringent government norms laid down by the government that has raised the adoption of automotive advanced shifter system.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market report include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Küster Holding GmbH (Germany), Remsons Industries Ltd. (India), SILATECH S.r.l. (Italy), Jopp Group (Germany), WABCO (Belgium), ZF (Germany), Kongsberg Automotive (Norway), Ficosa (Spain), and Dura Automotive (US), among others. Key players are acquiring several strategies such as contracts and long-term agreements with vehicle manufacturers for improving their revenue share.

July 2019: BMW has launched its latest motorcycle, 2019 BMW S1000RR which is a complete makeover of its asymmetrical predecessor. Almost every critical component and system have been improved meticulously for better performance and lighter weight. It also comes with a Shift Assistant Pro feature.

