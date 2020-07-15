Market Overview

The progress in the Geospatial Analytics Industry is credited to increased demand for geography-based data. Reports that investigate the information and communication technology industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that appraise the market expansion and prospects. Income worth USD 95 billion is projected to be achieved by the market by 2023 while developing at a 19 % CAGR in the forecast period.

The rising collection of satellite images due to the launch of a range of satellites for gathering geographical evidence and also providing reconnaissance is expected to benefit the market. Moreover, the need to track and monitor natural phenomena like floods, earthquakes, etc. is motivating the market for geospatial analytics.

Request Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5801

Key Players

The central players shaping the Geospatial Analytics Industry globally are Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Fugro N.V. (Netherlands), RMSI (India), MDA (Canada), Alteryx (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), DigitalGlobe, Inc. (U.S.), Bentley Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), and Transerve technologies (India).

Segmental Analysis

The segmental evaluation of the Geospatial Analytics Industry is carried out on the basis of application, type, component, region, technology, and end-user. Based on the component, the Geospatial Analytics Industry is segmented into services and software. On the basis of type, the market for geospatial analytics is segmented into network analytics, surface analytics, geo-visualization. Based on the technology, the Geospatial Analytics Industry is segmented into LiDAR Technology, photogrammetric, 3D laser scanning, GPS, remote sensing, geographic information system (GIS), and others. The application basis of segmenting the Geospatial Analytics Industry consists of survey solutions, land administration, mobile mapping, and others. Based on the end-users, the Geospatial Analytics Industry is segmented into forestry, construction & real estate, energy, agriculture, retail, transportation & logistics, marine & mining, and others. On the basis of regions, the Geospatial Analytics Industry is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the Geospatial Analytics Industry studies regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and others. The European region is assumed to demonstrate momentous growth in the Geospatial Analytics Industry. The countries such as United Kingdom, Germany, and France are influencing the growth in the region. This is chiefly due to an upsurge in demand for geospatial technology for security and safety applications in the aerospace and automotive sectors. The Asia Pacific sector is also expected to be the fastest rising region in the Geospatial Analytics Industry in the forecast period. South Korea, India, Japan, and China are the foremost countries in the Geospatial Analytics Industry. This is owing to the greater demand for geospatial technology in the real estate sector for emerging smart cities concept.

Competitive Analysis

The formation of beneficial commerce strategies by quite a few countries is anticipated to amend the market’s growth perspective. The revolution noticed in the economies of numerous emerging nations is anticipated to push the market’s development in the forecast period. The market’s development is dictated by the influence of market forces at play. The geopolitical conflicts and strategies are further intensified by the power tussles in international governments. The developments in the manufacturing sector in terms of equipment and facility space are expected to bolster the market’s development in the forecast period. The market is right now experiencing a chapter of dramatic developments. The need to stabilize the market conditions is expected to be a primary concern in the period of the forecast. Also, the consumer trends are anticipated to boost the market expansion in the coming years.

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global Geospatial Analytics Industry: By Region, 2017-2023

Table2 North America Geospatial Analytics Industry: By Country, 2017-2023

Table3 Europe Geospatial Analytics Industry: By Country, 2017-2023

Table4 Asia-Pacific Geospatial Analytics Industry: By Country, 2017-2023

Table5 The Middle East & Africa Geospatial Analytics Industry: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued…….

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/geospatial-analytics-market-5801

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Geospatial Analytics Software Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Geospatial Analytics Software Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Geospatial Analytics Software Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Geospatial Analytics Software Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]