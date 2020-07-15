Market Synopsis:

Electric two-wheelers have gained immense popularity in urban transport across various regions all over the world. Some types are electric bicycle, electric motorcycles, and electric scooters. Electric vehicles are highly appealing, given their lightweight and the fact that they can be maneuvered easily through crowded streets. They can also be charged easily with an electrical outlet and often come with a removable or replaceable battery, providing the convenience of charging indoors.

Soaring demand for a favorable regulatory climate with the aim of regulating pollution and environmental conservation are expected to benefit the Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenue in the coming years. Rise in stringent regulatory norms gives a significant boost to the adoption of clean energy by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, thereby bringing down the dependence on crude oil. These factors will inevitably elevate the market position during the review period.

Various government bodies of different regions are focusing on providing subsidies and incentives to the original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) and customers in order to lower the electric two-wheelers deployment barriers. The innovations in battery industry are estimated to accelerate electronic two-wheeler market over the next couple of years.

Latest Trends

Increasing development in battery technologies is a significant trend that is penetrating the electric two-wheelers market and will gain further traction in the coming years. For example, advancements in Li-ion batteries have turned electric two-wheelers light-weighted with longer lifespan, compared to lead-acid and valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries. Thus, rising concerns with regard to the development of latest battery technologies that boast of longer shelf life, electric two-wheelers manufacturers are indulging in continuous research & development.

Market Segmentation

Type, battery and voltage type are the two primary segments as per which the global Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenue has been categorized into by the MRFR report.

With regard to the type, the market includes electric scooters and electric motorcycles. In 2016, the electric scooters market segment held the largest share, due to high sales of scooters in developing countries like India and China. In addition, surge in technological innovations, as well as stringent environmental regulations around the world, stimulate the growth of the Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenue.

The battery types mentioned in the report are sealed lead acid, Li-ion, and others. Previously, sealed lead-acid batteries had gained immense traction due to their benefits like low costs and robustness. However, bulkiness and overheating of these batteries while charging led to a decline in their sale. But, with high efficiency and a host of advantages of lithium-ion battery packs, electric two-wheeler manufacturers are now opting for them. Therefore, li-ion battery type will be rising to the top position in the market, with the highest share.

Voltage-wise, the market includes 36V, 24V, 48V, more than 48V. Out of these, 48V and more than 48V segments’ share in the market was the largest in 2017 and are expected to note considerable growth in the years to come.

Regional Insight

The Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenue is spread across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

APAC was identified as the leading market for electric two-wheeler in 2017, on account of the established vehicle charging infrastructure in China and Taiwan. Increasing government focus on electric vehicles coupled with frequent technological innovations in electric vehicles. Besides, growing pollution levels, higher battery efficiency combined with stringent government norms regarding vehicle emission standards can do wonders for the APAC Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenue in the near future.

Researches indicate that North America can emerge as a significant region during the appraisal period. Immense popularity of electric two-wheeler sharing fleet is boosting market demand in the region. Electric two-wheeler sharing service in North America is noting rapid development and has been in a constant state of evolution in the past couple of years. Also, strong support by the government, including financial and non-financial incentives to procure these vehicles, and a large commuter base work in favor of the market in the region.

Rising greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions along with favorable government policies for promoting the use of electric vehicles will benefit the Europe market. Increasing affordability of electric two-wheelers combined with growing preference for cleaner automobiles boosts market demand in the region. Improvements in battery technology also augments sales of these vehicles in the region.

Leading Players

The worldwide Electric Two-Wheeler Market Revenue consists of players like Ampere Vehicles Private Ltd. (India), Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd. (China), Hero Electric (India), Vmoto Limited (Australia), and others.

Other companies in the market include Yadea Tech. Group Co., Ltd. (China), Hybike (China), YO bykes (India), Robstep (China), F-wheel DYU (China), Zero Motorcycles Inc. (U.S.), to name a few.

Recent Developments

September 2019

Rissala Electric Motors Private Limited (REM), India, recently launched electric scooters under the Evolet brand, along with motorcycles and quad bikes in the country. Each model comes with different kinds of batteries, some with valve-regulated lead acid and others with lithium ion. The entry-level models are integrated with lead acid batteries.

