The global delivery robots market is predicted to surpass USD 31.37 million at 17.6% CAGR over the assessment period (2018-2023). These robots have been specially designed to offer online shoppers with high-tech autonomous delivery service door-to-door across the globe. It is primarily useful for healthcare, hospitality, retail and food, and beverage industries. Delivery robots are equipped with GPS, sensors, motors, and cameras which are utilized to guide and move such robots. As it reaches the said destination, the customer needs to type a code which is sent on their mobile to open the lid in order to collect the merchandise. Currently, delivery robots can climb curbs and navigate through the pedestrian traffic unassisted.

Various factors are pushing the growth of the delivery robots market. These factors in accordance to the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include rising use by healthcare sectors and online retailers, desire to move parcels and goods efficiently and quickly, especially while delivering to the last mile, and growing modernization and industrialization in developing countries. On the contrary, lack of awareness, high investments, stringent regulations related to operations of such robots, robot malfunction incidences and growth in the rates of unemployment are factors that may hamper delivery robots market growth over the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the delivery robots market on the basis of vertical, type, load carrying capacity, and component.

Based on the component, the delivery robots market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. Of these, hardware will have the largest share in the market over the assessment period.

Based on load carrying capacity, the delivery robots market is segmented into more than 50kg, 10.01-50kg, and up to 10kg. Of these, more than 50kg will domineer the market over the assessment period.

Based on type, the delivery robots market is segmented into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. Of these, semi-autonomous will have a major share in the market over the assessment period.

Based on vertical, the delivery robots market is segmented into postal, healthcare and pharmaceutical, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the delivery robots market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Of these, North America will remain at the forefront in the market over the assessment period followed by Europe which will hold the second major share in the market over the assessment period with regards to technology as well as its adoption. The factors propelling the market growth in North America, include the presence of highly developed IT sectors in the US, coupled with higher adoption of robotic technology. Along with courier services, a good number of food delivery services and food chains, online retail stores, and postal services are making the most of this technology in the UK and the US. The delivery robots market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the assessment period owing to the awareness regarding delivery robots and the potential of the robots to offer delivery services at a lower cost and with high efficiency.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the delivery robots market include BoxBot (US), Teleretail (US), Piaggio Fast Forward (US), Dispatch (US), Marble (US), Savioke (US), Nuro (US), Jd.Com (China), Panasonic (Japan), Starship Technologies (US), Eliport (Spain), Boston Dynamics (US), Robomart (US), Robby Technologies (US), and Amazon Robotics (US).

May 2019- Renowned car manufacturer Ford is coming up with a self-driving car which will hit the roads in 2021. The company has joined hands with Agility Robotics to trial a humanoid robot which can carry and unload about 40 pounds to the ultimate destination. This robot is connected to the cloud-connected computer system in the car that will allow it to process the data needed to navigate as well as send a text as it drops the package at the destination.

