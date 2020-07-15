Covid-19 Impact on Sliding Vane Air Motor Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Sliding Vane Air Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Sliding Vane Air Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sliding vane air motor is also known as rotary vane air motor or pneumatic vane air motor, which consists of slotted rotor with sliding vanes mounted on a drive shaft. These air motor utilize the energy stored in the form of compressed air that enters the sealed motor chamber and exerts pressure against the vanes of a rotor and provides rotational motion to the central shaft. It converts the potential energy of the compressed air into the mechanical work, providing the necessary torque for the shaft and resulting in rotary motion for various industrial applications.
The demand for tools with variable torques and fastening capabilities is on an increase over the recent years. Whereas, the working of an air motor is dependent on the inlet pressure, which exhibits the linear output torque/speed relationship. However, by regulating the air supply, the output of an air motor can easily be modified. In addition, increase in investment toward superior industrial tools and systems and its ability to perform efficiently in hazardous conditions with low fuel consumption drive the growth of the sliding vane air motor market. However, rotary vane air motor has limited scope in heavy duty applications. Moreover, there is possibility of air leakage in these motors, which can hinder the market growth.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Sliding Vane Air Motor. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Sliding Vane Air Motor was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Sliding Vane Air Motor is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Sliding Vane Air Motor, including the following market information:
Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Atlas Copco, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co., Ingersoll-Rand, BIBUS AG, FIAM, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Globe Airmotors, Sommer-Technik, Ferry Produits, SANEI Co. Ltd., etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Tool
Industrial Equipment
Others
Based on the Application:
Automotive
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others
