In manufacturing, computer numerical control or simply numerical control is the automated control of machining tools by means of a computer, in which a NC machine operates on a piece of material to transform it to precise specifications.

Increase in demand in mass production plants for various applications including electronic parts manufacturing, machining plastics, engraving steel, thermoforming, and machining graphite have fostered the adoption of CNC. In addition, the increase in production efficiency and better accuracy and precision of equipment in various sectors such as aerospace, automobile, healthcare, electronics, and industrial machinery are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of CNC machines with highly advanced software languages restrict the market growth. Innovative developments in technologies and machine tool equipment along with increase in number of application areas such as micro drilling, dispensing, dental, and rapid prototyping are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth and development of the CNC market.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Fanuc (Japan), Heidenhain (Germany), GSK CNC Equipment Co (China), Fagor Automation (Spain), Soft Servo Systems (US), Sieb and Meyer AG (Germany), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Machine Tool

Non-Machine Tool

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Healthcare

Jewelry

Food Industry

Others

