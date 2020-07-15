Market Insights

Self-Healing Polymer or autonomic-repairing polymers are a kind of polymer which have the ability to rebuild again after any damage due to fatigue and environmental conditions. The development of self-healing polymer has been inspired by the biological systems in which damage activates an autonomic healing response. Self-healing polymer possess superior properties of self-repairing, thus find application in various end-use industries such as building & construction, paints & coatings, electrical & electronics, aerospace, healthcare, and others. Self-healing polymers provides a base material for medical implants and hydrogels.

Rising number of space mission coupled with the need of lightweight accessories in spaceship is expected to drive the market growth. Increasing automobile sales in the developed as well as developing region is predicted to boost up the market growth over the forecast period. The need of scratch proof electronics product is anticipated to augment the demand growth. Moreover, increasing ageing population and rise in occurrence of chronic disease are driving use of medical implants, ultimately increase the demand for self-healing polymers.

Self-Healing Polymer Market Demands is segmented on the basis of form and end use industry. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into capsule based, vascular, and intrinsic. Capsule based self-healing polymers sequester the healing agent in separate capsules. When the capsules are ruptured by damage, the self-healing mechanism is triggered through the reaction of healing agent in the area of damage. Capsule based self-healing technique possess encapsulation technique. In vascular type self-healing polymers, the healing agent is being seized in a network in the form of hollow channels or capillaries, which may be interconnected three-dimensionally (3D), two-dimensionally (2D), and one-dimensionally (1D) till the damage triggers self-healing. Intrinsic self-healing polymer does not have a secluded healing agent but exhibits a latent self-healing functionality that is triggered by damage or by an external stimulus. They are based on reversible reactions, dispersed thermoplastic polymers, ionomeric, supramolecular, and molecular diffusion. The capsule based segment is the largest market in terms of value owing to the material’s unique combination of properties making it suitable in numerous industries.

On the basis of end use industries, self-healing polymers market is segmented into paints & coatings, building & construction, electrical & electronics, aerospace, healthcare and others. In building & construction segment, areas under which the polymer are used includes flooring, cladding, windows, rainwater pipes, seals, insulation, and membranes. Thus increasing the opportunity for self-healing polymer in this sector. Self-healing polymer are non-toxic and could find use in patches to heal wound, medical components and implants, or can be used in surgery to seal surgical wounds ultimately drive the healthcare sector.

Europe holds a major share of the global self-healing polymer market followed by North America and Asia Pacific on account of increasing healthcare and paints & coatings sectors among others. Countries like Germany, UK and Italy has witnessed significant growth in the utilization of self-healing polymer in automotive sector owing to rise in demand of lightweight parts with improved fuel efficiency.

North America is expected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from end use industries such as healthcare and aerospace. U.S is the dominant country in North American self-healing polymer market followed by Canada and Mexico. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth over the next few years. Emerging economies such as China and India are the major contributor in the regional growth.

