Commodity Plastic Market Information – by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene and others), by Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Electronics, Automotive, Textile, Pharmaceuticals and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Key Market Players

The key players in Global Commodity Plastic Market report included are BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, SABIC, Arkema SA, Mitsui Chemicals, LG Chemicals and Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings Corporation.

Key Findings

Global commodity plastic market is projected to reach USD 493.1 billion by 2022 with 5.56% CAGR during review period of 2016-2022

Asia-Pacific accounted for largest share due to growing application industries in this region

Among types, polyethylene has acquired the market share of 31% in 2015 with the market value of USD 105.4 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.85% till forecast period.

Among applications, packaging industry emerged as the leading application industry in global commodity plastic market.

Commodity Plastic Market Synopsis

Commodity Plastic Market is projected to reach USD 493 billion by 2022 with 5.56% CAGR from 2016 to 2022, Global Commodity Plastic Market Size, Share, Trends and Industry Outlook by Type, Application, Region

The need for commodity is gradually rising due to constraining factors such as Growing Asia-Pacific Market, Increasing Demand from FMCG and Plastic Packaging Industries, emerging economies and among others. Commodity plastics are the class of plastics which are majorly used in large volume and in broad range of applications, such packaging, electronics, consumer goods, photographic and magnetic tape, textile and a variety of household products. Such plastics show relatively low mechanical properties and are of low cost. Commodity plastic end product products mainly includes Plates, trays, Cups, Trays & Medical Trays, Containers, Printed Material and other disposable items.

Global commodity plastic has very broad market in coming recent years. MRFR analysts has predicted that packaging and consumer goods are about to grow near USD 208 billion by the year 2022 which means more demand for these industries and in turn for commodity plastic. Another driver for commodity plastic market is growing Asia-Pacific market.

The commodity plastic market is majorly driven by its growing consumption in FMCG and consumer good, however, it has created a global platform for the manufacturers to expand and to increase the production capacity to meet current as well as forecast demand. Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the healthy market share in terms of value and volume, which direct implies, the demand coming from China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and other countries positively affecting the growing of commodity plastic market.

Market Highlights

Although commodity plastics have a large number of advantages, the most important is their versatility. The increasing need for high standard performance plastic across all modern applications is driving the growth of commodity plastic market. This has also resulted in the development of newer and improved application and performance properties; commodity plastic that are fast, easy, and low cost are in demand. Such newly developed commodity plastic include fast curing polyethylene and polyurethanes, PVC and PET and others.

Commodity plastics belongs to a superior class of plastic material which are broadly used in large volume in multiple applications which majorly include packaging, consumer goods, electronics, automotive, textile, pharmaceuticals and others. These plastics are used in application industries to enhance their mechanical properties and simultaneously helps in reducing the cost of production. However, from the manufacturers’ side, this has created a platform to increase the production capacity to meet the current demand.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The global commodity plastic market has grown at a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of volume and 5.6% in terms of value, during the period 2016-2022. The factors driving the growth of the global market are advancements in the end user industries of commodity plastics, growing application industries, and increasing demand from Consumer goods and FMCG sectors.

Global Commodity Plastic Market Share (2015) By Type

The global commodity plastic market by type has been divided into polyethylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene and other, however, polyethylene has acquired the largest market share of 31% of total market with an estimated value of USD 110.8 billion in 2016 and expected to touch USD 155.9 billion by the end of forecasted year with a CAGR of 5.58%, followed by polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride.

Polyethylene (PE) is undoubtedly one of the most popular plastic across the globe which is majorly used in the plastic industries to manufacture plastic bottles, plastic toys, and grocery bags and also in bullet proof jackets. Along with this, PE also holds a significant role in other application industries such as packaging, electronics, automotive and many others. In the global commodity plastic market, polyethylene holds a largest market share of 31% in 2016 with an estimated value of USD 110.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 155.9 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.85%. Moreover, in terms of volume, the global demand for polyethylene in 2016 was 69.9 MMT and in poised to reach 93.7 MMT by 2022 with a CAGR of 5.01%. Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period

The report for Global Commodity Plastic Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.