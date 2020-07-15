The global cloud based access control market is mainly driven by the growing threat of online attacks and the growing ease of using cloud architecture for corporate endeavors, according to the latest research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR). The global cloud based access control market is expected to exhibit a strong CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the report.

Access control as a service refers to platforms that centrally manage all identification, authentication, and authorization activities in a given business unit. Access control services are traditionally handled inhouse. However, with the growing spread of corporate architectures, the need for automated systems that can handle the needs of a growing organization has grown. With the growing demand for Bring Your Own Device policies and remote working, the risk of online infiltration has also grown. This is likely to drive the demand from the global cloud based access control market over the forecast period.

Access control as a service provides significant benefits to end users in terms of cost savings and improved security. The increasing use of cloud architecture in handling access control is also likely to be a major driver for the global cloud based access control market over the forecast period, as cloud architecture can easily supply the needs of a growing organization over the long run.

On the other hand, lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of access control as a service systems has held back the market, especially in developing regions.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global cloud based access control market include dormakaba Holding AG, Ping Identity Corporation, Stanley Access Technologies, Protection1 Security Solutions, Feenics, KISI Inc., ADS Security, M3T Corporation, Vanderbilt Industries, Gemalto NV, AIT Ltd., Centrify Corporation, Datawatch Systems Inc., Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International, Assa Abloy AB, Tyco International PLC, Cloudastructure Inc., and Brivo Inc.

In May 2019, Johnson Controls announced that its access control and event management system is now deployable on infrastructure as a service platforms, adding cloud functionality to the system’s capabilities. Developing cloud compatibility is likely to be a major target for developers in the cloud based access control market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global cloud based access control market is segmented on the basis of service, deployment, end use, and region.

By service, the cloud based access control market is segmented into managed services, hosted services, hybrid services, and other services.

By deployment, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

By end use, the cloud based access control market is segmented into BFSI, government, education, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, transportation, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to dominate the global cloud based access control market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for cloud-supported access control as a service systems in the region. the growing corporate structure in the region has necessitated large-scale access control systems. This has driven the demand for cloud infrastructure on a massive scale. Growing concerns regarding enterprise security in North America are likely to be a major driver for the cloud based access control market in the region over the forecast period. The growing use of BYOD policies in North America is also likely to serve as a key driver for the cloud based access control market in North America over the forecast period.

Europe is also a leading player in the global cloud based access control market due to the widespread availability of cloud infrastructure and the growing use of digital authentication systems in public sector enterprises.

However, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for cloud infrastructure in the region. Developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines are likely to play a leading role in the growth of the cloud based access control market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period due to the presence of significant unmet needs in these countries.

