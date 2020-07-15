Catalyst Fertilizer Market Synopsis

The Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market is expected to exhibit a stable 2.56% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global Catalyst Fertilizer Market is profiled in detail in the report, which provides a detailed analysis of the market’s leading historical growth drivers and restraints as well as leading players operating in the market, providing the readers with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market as well as the market’s economic background. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global Catalyst Fertilizer Industry Forecast likely to have a lasting impact on the market over the forecast period are profiled in detail in the report.

Competitive Analysis

Leading fertilizer catalyst manufacturers include Clariant (Germany), Haldor Topsoe (Denmark), Project & Development India Ltd. (India), Johnson Matthey (UK), N.E. Chemcat (Tokyo), LKAB Minerals AB (Sweden), Quality Magnetite (US), QuantumSphere, Inc. (US), DowDuPont (US), Oham Industries (India) and others.

Segmentation

The global Catalyst Fertilizer Market is segmented based on manufacturing process, metal group, application, and region.

By Manufacturing Process, the global fertilizer catalyst market is segmented into contact process, Haber-Bosch process, and others. The Haber-Bosch process segment is expected to dominate the global Catalyst Fertilizer Market due to the growing production of ammonium fertilizers.

By Metal Group, the global Catalyst Fertilizer Market is segmented into base metals and precious metals. The base metals segment, which includes copper, nickel, and iron, is likely to dominate the Catalyst Fertilizer Market over the forecast period due to the easier availability of base metals than precious metals and their cheaper prices.

By Application, the Catalyst Fertilizer Market is segmented into nitrogenous fertilizers and phosphatic fertilizers. The nitrogenous fertilizers segment is likely to dominate the global Catalyst Fertilizer Market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing and largest regional market in the global catalyst fertilizer market, followed by Europe. Rising awareness among farmers regarding crop fertilizers is likely to be a major driver for the Catalyst Fertilizer Market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. The high availability of base metals in Asia Pacific is also a major driver for the Catalyst Fertilizer Market in the region. North America holds the third largest share in the global catalyst fertilizer market.

