Low Intensity Sweeteners Market Research Report: Information by Category (Natural and Synthetic), Type (Sorbitol, Xylitol, Lactitol, Allulose and others), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Dessert, Sweet & Savoury Snacks and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2024

Market Scenario

Low Intensity Sweeteners Market Value is projected to grow at a significant rate of 5.45% from 2019 to 2024 to reach a market value of USD 1.85 billion by the end of 2024. There is a growing demand for healthy food products and beverages containing low-sugar content, among the consumers globally, which is expected to anticipate a significant growth of low-intensity sweeteners market during the assessment period. Low-intensity sweeteners are extracted from both natural and synthetic sources, but sweeteners from natural sources are more preferable by most of the consumers. Looking into the market scenario and consumer demand food processing industries are offering processed food items with various low-intensity sweeteners. These factors are likely to accelerate the growth of low-intensity sweeteners market during the assessment period.

Low-intensity sweeteners are sugar substitutes, which stimulate a sense of sweetness while adding to food items. These sweeteners are different from high-intensity sweeteners. For the consumers suffering from obesity, diabetes and trying to lose weight, low-intensity sweeteners are alternative use of regular sugar or sweeteners. Low-intensity sweeteners keep insulin level unaffected. There are different types of low-intensity sweeteners used by the food processors in food items and beverage including sorbitol, xylitol, lactitol, allulose, and many more. Low-intensity sweeteners market is majorly dominated by xylitol since it can be easily digested and possesses low glycaemic index.

Key Players

Roquette Freres SA (France)

Cargill Inc. (US)

E.l. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

Mitsui (Japan)

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tate and Lyle (UK)

Ingredion (US)

NutraSweet Company (US)

Südzucker AG (Germany)

Purecircle (Malaysia)

ZuChem Inc. (US)

Food Chem International Corporation (Japan)

Gulshan Polyols Limited (India)

JK Sucralose Inc. (India)

EcogreenOleochemicals (Singapore)

Segmentation

The global low intensity sweeteners market has been segmented based on category, type, application, and region.

The global low intensity sweeteners market has been divided, based on category, into natural and synthetic.

By type global intensity sweeteners market has been segmented into sorbitol, xylitol, lactitol, allulose, and others.

The global low intensity sweeteners market has been classified, based on application into bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy & frozen dessert, sweet & savory snacks, and others.

The global low intensity sweeteners market has been analyzed for four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American intensity sweeteners market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European low intensity sweeteners market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The low-intensity sweeteners market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The low intensity sweeteners market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Regions

Globally, North America is projected to dominate the low-intensity sweeteners market during the forecast period. There is an increasing number of obese and diabetic people in North America. The consumers in the region are more interested in food items which contain low calorie and fewer sweeteners. These factors are influencing the market growth of low-intensity sweeteners in the region. The changing dietary habits of consumers in the region is creating huge demand for low-intensity sweeteners and likely to boost the market for low-intensity sweeteners during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the low-intensity sweeteners market during the forecast period. The number of health-conscious consumers is increasing in the region, who prefer to include low-intensity sugars or sweeteners in their diet rather than regular sugars. As per the consumer’s interest, most of the food processing industries are also using low-intensity sweeteners in their products to fulfill their requirements in the region. And there is wide application of low-intensity sweeteners in baked products and confectionery items as well as in beverage making. These factors are expected to catalyze the growth of the market for low-intensity sweeteners during the assessment period.

Segments

Global Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market, by Category

Natural

Synthetic

Global Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market, by Type

Sorbitol

Xylitol

Lactitol

Allulose

Others

Global Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market, by Application

Bakery & Confectionary

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Dessert

Sweet & Savoury Snacks

Others

Global Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market, by Region

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW) South America Middle East Africa



