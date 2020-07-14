Market Insights

Polyglycerol Market can be described as a formation of glycerol ethers where glycerol molecules get condensed. These are soluble in alcohol, water, and glycerol and are generally produced by getting several types of glycerol mixed. The procedure requires the input of a alkaline metal-based catalyst like sodium or potassium hydroxide. Polyglycerol find remarkable application in diverse markets like antifogging agents, solubilizers, thickeners, inert ingredients, additives, and spreading agents.

Market Research Future (MRFR) in a recently published report on the same revealed that the application of polyglycerol in industries like food & beverage to improve texture, color, flavor, and shelf life is becoming wide-scale, which can impact the global growth rate of the polyglycerol. It can be used in margarine, salad dressings, chocolate, peanut butter, frozen desserts, and others. Growing population, across the world, has also triggered a substantial growth in several regions. Countries like India, Brazil, Indonesia are playing notable roles in triggering further growth in the coming years. Economic growth in these regions are also coming in front as major tailwinds. In addition, climate control projects have triggered measures in various sectors that are easing the inclusion process of polyglycerol. But the volatile raw material price can emerge as a major restraining factor. However, this can be curbed by significant initiatives taken by major market players in pervading industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The pprominent players are taking part in the polyglycerol market quite actively. This can be witnessed in their implementation of strategic moves that can be taken into consideration to analyse their individual growth and the growth of the market on a holistic scale.

Key Players

Procter & Gamble

Solvay

Unilever

Dow

Lonza

Godrej Industries Limited

THE HERSHEY COMPANY

Stepan Company

Cargill

Incorporated

The Good Scents Company

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co.Ltd.

Spiga Nord S.p.A.

Transportation sector can make a great impact on the polyglycerol industry. This is due to its ability to curb carbon emission. On the other hand, carbon frame bikes are using polyglycerol, which can widen the segmental percolation for the polyglycerol industry.

Segmentation:

The Global Polyglycerol Market can be segmented by product type and end-use industry. This segmentation has been done by expert analysts of MRFR who have introduced several tested methods to fetch in various figures to substantiate the market growth in the coming years.

By product type, the global market for polyglycerol comprises PG 2, PG 3, PG 4, PG 6, and PG 10. These segments are getting enough traction for their specific use and that is providing thrust to the market as a whole.

By end-use industry, the global market for polyglycerol can be segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, plastics, automotive, oil & gas, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region has the potential to take the market to a great height. It had the largest market share in 2018 and it was spurred by a high demand from several industries like personal care & cosmetics, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals. The regional market is to gain from emerging economies, better disposable income, improving living standards, and others. The percolation of major global cosmetics brand can significantly improve the market scenario in the coming years. The setup it has can easily make the market the fastest growing one as well.

The markets in Europe and North America are expected to gain significant growth factors that can take these markets forward. Major industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and automotive industry are playing crucial roles in diversifying better market strategies. Stringent regulations regarding carbon emissions from automotive are also expected to significantly change the market growth pattern.

In Latin America, industrialization and urbanization are finding a significant growth, which can also ensure better growth opportunities.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.