cognitive robotics technology deals with providing the robots with sophisticated processing architecture that allows it to perform complex activities through perception, planning, anticipation, attention, memory, reasoning, learning and others. It is a technology that has been developed with the combination of cognitive science and robotics in order to endow the robots with artificial intelligence. As per the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global cognitive robotics technology market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth in the coming years.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The rapid development in the AI technology and increasing demand for cognitive robotics technology technology in various sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, military and defense, manufacturing, automotive and others are majorly driving the growth of the global cognitive robotics technology market. The rapid adoption of advanced technology to carry out complex functions in dangerous environments in various industries is fueling the expansion of the global cognitive robotics technology market.

The advanced capabilities embedded in robots through cognitive robotics technology such as complex motor coordination, technique of learning through imitation and autonomous knowledge acquisition are inducing high demand for cognitive robotics technology across various verticals in the global market, which in turn is impacting positively on the expansion of the global cognitive robotics technology market.

The researchers are focusing on developing highly modular symbol-processing architecture in cognitive robotics technology in order to stimulate the performance while modeling symbolic and simplistic laboratory data, leading to the growth of the global cognitive robotics technology market in the coming years. However, the complexity related to the programming and manufacturing of products facilitated with cognitive robotics technology technology is likely to act as a restraint on the growth of the global cognitive robotics technology market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

The global cognitive robotics technology market has been segmented on the basis of learning type and application. Based on learning type, the cognitive robotics technology market is segmented into motor babble, imitation and knowledge acquisition. Based on application, the cognitive robotics technology market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, commercial, and others. The rapid adoption of AI technology in aerospace and defense and healthcare industry is leading to the significant expansion of these segments in the global cognitive robotics technology market.

Regional Analysis:

The global cognitive robotics technology market has been geographically segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share in the global cognitive robotics technology market owing to the rapid development in the field of artificial intelligence technology and easy adoption of advanced technological solutions by various industrial sectors in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is projecting the fastest growth in the global cognitive robotics technology market due to the increasing research and development for technological advancement in this region. The Europe region is anticipated to project significant growth in the global cognitive robotics technology market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced robotics technology in various industries is fueling the expansion of the cognitive robotics technology market in the rest of the world.

Competitive Analysis:

The brisk development in technology and high demand for high-tech solutions in various industries all over the world has generated large amount of opportunities for the players in the global cognitive robotics technology market. The focus of players on increasing the research and development expenditure for the introduction of innovative and advanced product launch has strengthened the competition in the global cognitive robotics technology market.

In July 2018, researchers at Ben-Gurian University have developed a new search and rescue robot based on cognitive robotics technology technology. This robot can crawl, creep and climb over tough terrains and through tight spaces to carry out search and rescue operations.

The prominent players profiled by MRFR in the report on the global cognitive robotics technology market are Cognitive Operational Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Haapie SAS (France), KinderLab Robotics (U.S.), Tinybots (Netherlands), BKIN Technologies Limited (Canada), R.U. Robots Limited (U.K.), Behaviour Labs SRL (Italy), Heron Robots SRL (Italy), Perceptronic Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Cognitive Spring (U.S.) and others.

