The global healthcare cyber security market is expected to exhibit a robust 15.3% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the “Market Research Future (MRFR)”. The global healthcare cyber security market was valued at more than USD 5 billion in 2017.

Healthcare cyber security has become ever more important in recent years due to the increasing adoption of digital healthcare record systems in healthcare agencies. Digital resources are now widely used for patient data collection and storage. This leaves healthcare agencies open to attacks from cyber criminals, who may look to steal the personal data of patients and make use of the data itself or even hold the hospital ransom for returning the data. Since hospital records may contain confidential financial as well as personal information of patients such as addresses and phone numbers, credit card details, and more, healthcare cyber security has become a vital issue.

Growing government support to digitization of the healthcare sector is likely to remain a key driver for the healthcare cyber security market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Increasing the functionality of cyber security products and integrating AI and big data management into the products is likely to be a key direction for major players in the global healthcare cyber security market. Leading players in the global healthcare cyber security market include IBM Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee LLC, Symantec Corporation, FireEye Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sensato, Trend Micro Inc., DXC Technology Company, and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The global healthcare cyber security market is segmented on the basis of threat type, solution type, end use, and region.

By threat type, the global healthcare cyber security market is segmented into malware, spyware, distributed denial of service, advanced persistent threats, and others.

By solution type, the global healthcare cyber security market is segmented into antivirus and antimalware, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, DDoS mitigation, security information and event management, and intrusion detection/prevention systems.

By end use, the global healthcare cyber security market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotech industries, medical device manufacturers, health insurance companies, hospitals and clinics, and others.

The increasing adoption of digital resources in the healthcare sector is likely to increase the need for cyber security resources in the healthcare sector over the forecast period. Growing adoption of digital resources in patient information management, data-driven decision making, and other arms of the healthcare sector is likely to be a major driver for the healthcare cyber security market over the forecast period. According to the HIPAA Journal, July 2019 was the worst month for healthcare data breaches, with 50 breaches being reported. These breaches collectively affected almost 35 million individuals, making them a considerable threat to privacy and freedom. This has driven government action into safeguarding digital resources in the healthcare sector, which is likely to remain a key driver for the healthcare cyber security market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is likely to dominate the healthcare cyber security market over the forecast period, followed by Europe. The growing adoption of digital data management channels in North America and Europe is the major driver for the healthcare cyber security market in these regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit robust growth in the global healthcare cyber security market in the coming years due to the increasing scope of the market in the region. The presence of a high volume of unmet needs in terms of digital resources has led to a growing demand for complementary security technologies. This is likely to be a major driver for the healthcare cyber security market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa is also likely to post notable growth figures in the global healthcare cyber security market over the forecast period due to the increasing digitalization of healthcare agencies in the region.

