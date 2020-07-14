Drone Simulator Market Is Estimated To Register A CAGR Of 5% From 2018 To 2023.

Market Highlights:

Drone simulators are designed to allow drone pilots to practice on a computer and create an imitation of the operation of a real-world system with drone flight training. The growing capabilities in drone technology have led to the increasing demand for the development of simulation systems. The increased need for commercial and military applications will enable manufacturers to offer new growth opportunities to market players. However, there are some shortcomings, such as the complexity in manufacturing and maintenance costs of drone simulator systems, which are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The high adoption rate of drone simulators in the US and Canada will boost the growth of the North American market. The rising use of drone simulators for gaming applications is expected to drive market growth in Europe.

In 2011, Aeronautics signed a contract with CAE Inc. to provide simulation for unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The affordability of drone simulators has resulted in the growth of the market. For instance, in 2015, CAE and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. signed a contract with the Italian air force to develop a Predator unmanned aerial system simulator. Similarly, in 2005, L3 Link Training & Simulator signed a contract with the US Air Force to develop the Predator mission aircrew training system (PMATS) for unmanned aerial vehicles. Contracts such as these are expected to further drive the growth of the drone simulator market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the drone simulator market, tracking five market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the drone simulator market by component, device type, drone type, technology, end-user, and region.

Key Players

The key players in the drone simulator market are Aegis Technologies (US), CAE Inc. (Canada), General Atomics (US), Havelsan A.S. (Turkey), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel), L3 Link Training & Simulation (UK), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Sikan Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH (Germany), Simlat Uas Simulation (Israel), Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (Singapore), and Zen Technologies Limited (India).

Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drone-simulator-market-6254