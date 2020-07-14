Overview:

Transforming economies, which are now aiming for overwhelming industrialization, are creating a need for more efficient and faster signal processing technology. Digital signal processors (DSP) is the answer. The DSP is a microprocessor chip with specially designed architecture to support the growing industrial need, and the market is witnessing promising signs. It is all set to scale a staggering valuation of USD 16 billion with a stellar CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2017-2023), as reported by Market Research Future (MRFR) in a well-documented study.

Wireless devices and surveillance equipment can be considered serious market influencers. Growing data traffic is causing significant worries in the surveillance industry and in countering this, the sector is adopting DSP technology. A perfect tool to take on challenges posed by the price, performance and power consumption, DSPs are gaining traction in the communication industry as well. The consumer electronics section is also developing a niche for DSPs with computers, laptops, and smartphones. Among other industries, the automotive sector is also assisting the market to gain momentum.

However, a shortage of skilled professionals with the ability to design such chips efficiently can halter the growth rate. Challenges in designing such architectures, all the while maintaining the cost factor, can be a daunting task.

The global DSP market can be segmented by design architecture, type, application, and industry.

By design architecture, the market is segmented into standard DSP, and embedded DSP. Embedded DSP is further segmented into single-core DSP processor and multi-core DSP processor.

Based on type, the market is segmented into general purpose DSP, application specific DSP, and programmable (FPGA & PLD) DSP.

Application-wise, the market consists audio signal processing, audio and video compression, speech processing and recognition, digital image processing, radar applications, and others.

Industry-based Digital Signal Processor Market segmentation includes consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, military and defense, telecommunication, and others.

Region-specific segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is currently setting trends for the global market by generating the maximum revenue for the same. The presence of major manufacturers coupled with burgeoning automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics sectors are scoring high for the region. The APAC can expect the fastest growth rate during the forecast period as countries such as China and India are experiencing transforming economies with burgeoning industries contributing the most to the total gross domestic product (GDP) measure.

The market is currently experiencing various developmental incorporation and mergers & acquisitions which have kept the market growing. For instance, Marvell acquired Cavium for USD 6 billion. Whereas, Broadcom is planning on taking over Qualcomm.

Some of the major players in global digital signal processor market are Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), Altera Corporation (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation, (U.S.), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corp. (Japan), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Xilinx Inc. (U.S.), and others

