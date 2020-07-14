In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Single Shaft Industrial Shredders market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Single Shaft Industrial Shredders market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An industrial shredder is a machine used for reducing the size of all kinds of material. Industrial shredders come in many different design variations and many sizes. Some examples of materials that are commonly shredded are: tires, metals, car wrecks, wood, plastics, and garbage. There is no common use of an industrial shredder as they can shred paper as well as wood, plastic, metal including a whole car depending on the size and design of the industrial shredder. The industrial shredder is commonly used to process materials into different sizes for separation or to reduce the recycling cost of transport but a primary use is the upgrading of the material by shredding metals, plastics, aluminium, metal and cars and as well as waste materials such as municipal solid waste or nuclear waste, medical waste, hazardous waste including common garbage.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include China Shredder, Weima, Lindner-Recyclingtech, SSI Shredding Systems, Untha, Vecoplan, Genox, Erdwich, Granutech-Saturn Systems, Forrec srl, ZERMA, Allegheny, Cresswood, AVIS Industrial, Shred-Tech, I.S.V.E, William, Jordan Reduction Solutions, WAGNER, Franklin Miller, BCA, Harden Industries, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Horizontal Hammermills

Vertical Hammermills

Based on the Application:

WEEE

MSW

Paper – Reject Recycling

Wood Waste Recycling

RDF Recycling

Others

