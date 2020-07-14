Market Synopsis:

automotive infotainment is defined as a collection of different hardware and software systems that are primarily used in the audiovisual entertainment systems. Examples of infotainment system are Bluetooth players, CD players, LCD & LED screens, multi-channel radio players, smartphone connection facility, stereo multi-speaker sets, and USB players. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report about the global Automotive Infotainment Market Revenue that conjectures boost for this market at 6.36% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2024.

The major driver for the global Automotive Infotainment Market is increased support for open source platforms, which can be used for building integrated software running the infotainment systems. The second factor supporting the market growth is the compatibility of automotive infotainment systems with various devices as well as operating systems. The third factor contributing to the market growth is the installation of integrated infotainment systems that add to the increased production of these systems from automakers.

The global Automotive Infotainment Market Revenue can be segmented on the basis of the operating system and region. Based on the operating system, this market has been segmented into Linux, Microsoft, QNX, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global Automotive Infotainment Market Revenue can segment the market into regional markets known as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the global market due to the highest sales of large automobiles for long distance traveling and presence various major manufacturers. In this region, most people prefer a personal automobile for traveling over public transport. Therefore, installing high-end infotainment systems in the vehicles is a good business tactic to lure the customers. The major country-specific markets in this region are the USA and Canada.

The Asia Pacific is the second largest regional market. It is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the consistent increase in the automotive sales over the last two decades. Sales are primarily increased due to many automakers holding operations in countries like China & India, and the increasing disposable income of the consumers in this region. Japan is another important country-specific market, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

Europe is a significant regional market due to the presence of many key market players and higher purchasing power of the consumers. The vital country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries in Europe.

The RoW segment in this report covers the countries in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies in Latin America that can emerge as big markets in the near future.

Key Players

The key players in the global Automotive Infotainment Market Revenue include AllGo Embedded Systems Pvt Ltd (India), Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan), Aptiv PLC (USA), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Garmin Ltd. (USA), Harman International Industries Inc. (USA), Kenwood Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Pioneer Corporation (Japan).

Latest Industry News

Cypress Semiconductor has expanded its wireless connectivity portfolio for automotive infotainment with three new products. The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo chipsets and supporting software serve as application development platforms, enabling multiple users to connect and stream content to as many as 10 mobile devices simultaneously. 10 JAN 2019

Qualcomm’s third-generation Snapdragon automotive cockpit computer systems are adopting the automotive-grade LPDDR4X memory devices of Micron Technology. 8 JAN 2019

Sasken Technologies Ltd., a leading product engineering and digital transformation solutions provider, has launched a state-of-the-art Automotive Center of Excellence (CoE) in Detroit, USA. This center is part of Sasken’s nearshore strategy to cater to the needs of its customers in the Automotive segment. Its main focus will be to develop solutions for the next generation of connected vehicles in areas such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), in-car infotainment, integrated cockpit system (ICS), and telematics. 16 JAN 2019

