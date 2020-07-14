Market Synopsis:

Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market is gaining precedence as the need for road safety increases exponentially owing to the increasing flux of vehicles on roads. The system adjusts itself with the driver’s condition to monitor properly and detect any distraction and drowsiness. It focuses mainly on heartbeat, eyeball movement, steering stability, and other incidents and analyses them with infrared, camera, and other methods. The global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Revenue can expect a rise by CAGR 10.04% during the forecast period (2017-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in an extensive study. This report incorporates operational technique, segmental analysis, and minute study of the drivers that can significantly impact the market in coming years.

Among the factors, growth in the automotive sector is bound to have a significant impact on the Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Revenue. Government regulations have also made it mandatory to include safety features which can boost the Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Revenue growth in coming years.

However, the Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Revenue is facing a steep challenge from privacy issues. Some of the systems report the location detail which many find troublesome owing to which the market can experience setbacks during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Revenue can be segmented by technology, component, and vehicle type.

By technology, the market can be segmented into heart rate monitoring, facial recognition/head movement, blink monitoring, steering angle sensor & lane departure warning, and a pre-collision system. Facial recognition/head movement segment led the market with a valuation of USD 1,123.9 million in 2016. It can expect a CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period.

Based on components, the market comprises sensors, camera, crash resistant steel cabins, and others. Sensors with a market value of USD 1,711.3 million owns 41.13% (as of 2016) of the market and can witness a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Revenue can be segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicle. Passenger car segment is leading the market with 53.63% in 2016, and a market valuation of USD 1,932.5 million. It is also expected to score the highest CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Revenue includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is showing tremendous growth owing to the customer base residing in North America. People in North America have high purchasing power which enables them to own cars with such devices installed. This makes the region the largest revenue generator. Furthermore, a need to prevent accidents has also spurred the intake of such devices. The automotive industry also has strict regulations that ensure passenger safety and increases the expansion of the market.

Europe has similar features, and the automotive industry of the region is quite advanced which ensures a robust Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Revenue growth. The APAC has a booming automotive industry, and the disposable income in people’s hand is also witnessing an upward scaling which shows promising signs for the regional market growth.

Competitive Insights:

The intense competition in the Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Revenue depends mostly on strategies implemented by major market players. They help in both market expansion and individual survival.

FOVIO Driver Monitoring Platform from Seeing MACHINE is an integral part of General Motors’ Super Cruise hands-free driving system. It operates through an infrared camera posited on the steering wheel that monitors driver’s attention level, head orientation, and eyelid movements, be it day or night, including the use of sunglasses.

BharatBenz is also introducing in 2018 the automotive driver state monitoring systems for their heavy-duty truck range to reduce the number of fatal accidents on roads by giving an acoustic and visual alert.

Prominent players of the Automotive Driver State Monitoring Systems Market Revenue are Seeing MACHINE (Australia), Aptiv (U.K), Continental AG (Germany), Ficosa International SA (Portugal), Tobii Technology (Sweden), Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Harman International Industries Inc. (U.S.), Takata Corporation (Japan), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch (Germany), Valeo (France), Edge3 (U.S.), Xilinx (U.S.), and others.

