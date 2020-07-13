The Sentinel Node Biopsy Market Global Industry Size Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% During the Forecast Period.

Improving economic conditions worldwide are defining the growth of the sentinel node biopsy market, enabling access to the quality of life & to the improved healthcare. Furthermore, factors such as increasing number of biopsy procedures and rising demand for new techniques for the diagnosis of cancerous growth provide significant impetus to the market growth.

Market Overview

The global sentinel node biopsy market is growing pervasively mainly due to the increasing prevalence of various types of cancer including melanoma, colon cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer, head and neck cancer among others.

Key Players Leading the Global Sentinel Node Biopsy Market Include –

Devicor Medical Products Inc. (Germany)

R. Bard Inc. (U.S.)

Hilfe Engineering Corporation (India)

Intramedical Imaging LLC (U.S.)

KUB Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Surgic Eye (Germany)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

and among others.

These key players invest heavily in developing the pipeline of innovative tests to address unmet patient needs. They strive to develop non-invasive, comprehensive and proven effective, tests that can help to match advanced-cancer patients with the approved targeted therapies as well as drugs in clinical trials.

On the other hand, factors such as prohibitive costs associated with the biopsy and the large unmet need are some of the key factors impeding the market growth, especially in the developing nations.

Sentinel Node Biopsy Market Segments

By Product : Breast Localization Wire, Tissue Marker, Gamma Probe, and Drainage Catheters among others.

By Indication : Breast Cancer, Melanoma, Colon Cancer, and Esophageal Cancer among others.

By End-user : Hospitals & Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers among others.

By Regions : North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

January 30, 2019 —- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (the US), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer management decisions, published the clinical test result of its Melanoma test – the DecisionDx ® – useful to determine decisions for the use of sentinel lymph node biopsy, a surgical procedure used to help stage melanoma.

The data supporting the clinical use of the DecisionDx indicates that the test result can be used with clinicopathologic factors to inform patient recommendations for sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) in line with national melanoma clinical practice guidelines.

