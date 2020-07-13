Overview

Mechatronics is an interdisciplinary field of electrical, mechanical, control engineering, and embedded systems. Mechatronics works with applications of modern systems and control methods to practical situations. Some of the typical mechatronics systems include aircraft autopilot, cruise control, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS). One of the main factors differentiating between mechatronics and robotics is that in mechatronics systems, inputs are provided while in robotics, the system is capable of acquiring inputs on its own. Robotics is a specific field under mechatronic systems. A robot is a re-programmable device that performs operations during consistent interactions with its environment.

The global mechatronics and robotics courses market has been projected to witness a rapid surge in growth rate during the forecast period. As per the latest report published by MRFR, the global mechatronics and robotics courses market is expected to register a 15% CAGR by the end of 2023. The demand for provision of mechatronics and robotics courses in various industrial sectors is seen growing. Such training is primarily meant for honing the skills of the engineers who contribute to the development of autonomous mechatronics and robotic systems, pushing the global mechatronics and robotics market.

Growing application of mechatronics and robotics in original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is one of the primary factors driving demand for mechatronics and robotics courses. An increase in the research and development activities in the mechatronics and robotics field is predicted to have a positive impact on the mechatronics and robotics courses market during the assessment period. Increased adoption of automation technologies is seen in various industrial sectors to eliminate human error, hence, driving the global mechatronics and robotics courses market exponentially.

Key Companies

Noteworthy players in the global mechatronics and robotics courses market, as profiled by Market Research Future include ARM Holdings (United Kingdom), Hennepin Technical College (U.S.), British Columbia Institute of Technology (Canada), Novatech Robo Pvt Ltd. (India), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Amtek Industries (UAE), KUKA Robotics (Germany), and Siemens (Germany).

Segmentation

The mechatronics and robotics courses market is segmented on the basis of platform and application. On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into online and offline. By application, the mechatronics and robotics courses market is segmented into manufacturing, drone, automotive, and space.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global Mechatronics and Robotics Courses Market has been segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). The mechatronics and robotics courses market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 15 billion during the review period. North America is estimated to showcase a significant growth rate for mechatronics and robotics courses market during the forecast period. The country-specific markets of the U.S. and Canada are expected to lead the mechatronics and robotics courses market in North America, owing to the presence of major players in the market such as British Columbia Institute of Technology (Canada) and Hennepin Technical College (U.S.).

Europe is predicted to hold a significant market share for mechatronics and robotics courses through the review period. The Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period. Factors contributing to rapid market growth for mechatronics and robotics courses in the Asia Pacific (APAC) include the emergence of the small and medium education institutions that promote mechatronics and robotics courses and a proliferation in the research and development of the mechatronics subject. Also, a rapid growth registered by the automotive sector and a rise in the implementation of advanced technologies in the automotive sector are estimated to prompt growth in the mechatronics and robotics courses market.

Industry Update

March 2019: The University of Essex, United Kingdom has announced the launch of a new course titled ‘Bachelor’s in Engineering in Mechatronic Systems’ which is a three-year undergraduate program beginning from the academic year 2019-2020.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Mechatronics And Robotics Courses Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Mechatronics And Robotics Courses Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Mechatronics And Robotics Courses Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Mechatronics And Robotics Courses Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Rest Of The World Mechatronics And Robotics Courses Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued……

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mechatronics-robotics-courses-market-5689

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Mechatronics And Robotics Courses Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Mechatronics And Robotics Courses Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Mechatronics And Robotics Courses Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Mechatronics And Robotics Courses Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]