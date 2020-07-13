Market Synopsis:

The global Automotive Seat Heater was analyzed by Market Research Future (MRFR) and it was projected that a decent CAGR of 6% will be attained by the market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The valuation of the Automotive Seat Heater was further stated to surpass its previous valuation with the revenue pool getting wider.

The usage of automotive seat heaters strikingly helps in increasing the comfort level of the riders while commuting long distances. The growing demand for energy and comfort capabilities in different types of vehicles and a rising demand for high-end passenger cars with improved features is expected to contribute directly to the growth of the regional market. However, on the other hand, the market growth of automotive seat heaters can be challenged by the declining confidence among the consumers in integrating seat heaters due to the rising number of fire accidents that is caused due to seat heater coils.

Market Segmentation

The global Automotive Seat Heater has been segmented in terms of type, sales channel, and vehicle type.

By type, the market segments into composite fiber heater and carbon fiber heater.

By sales channel, the market includes aftermarket and OEM.

By vehicle type, the market comprises commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global Automotive Seat Heater is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America leads the global Automotive Seat Heater with the highest share. This is due to the rising demand for luxury vehicles in the North America region. Moreover, the low-temperature weather conditions across various parts of the region is also reported to be favoring the demand for automotive seat heaters and driving the market growth. Both Mexico and the US are primed to be the leading contributors to the overall growth of the regional market.

The European region is said to be a highly lucrative market for automotive seat heaters and is expected to remain the same in the near future. The region is slated to grow at a healthy pace over the forecast period to maintain its position in the global Automotive Seat Heater standings. The growth of the regional market can be majorly attributed to the massive boom experienced in the automotive and an increasing inclination among the consumers towards high-end vehicles.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register comparatively a high CAGR over the forecast period and be an integral regional player in the global landscape. The booming automotive across rapidly developing economies in the region is most likely expected to boost the global automotive seat market in Asia Pacific. A rise in demand for high-end automotive components is forecasted to be the case in the near future across emerging nations like India and China, thereby boosting the growth of the regional market. Add to this, the region is fast becoming a major manufacturing hub for automobile manufacturers and the presence of a vast pool of key players herein are projected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific Automotive Seat Heater in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The global Automotive Seat Heater comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Kongsberg Automotive (Norway), II-VI Marlow, Inc. (U.S.), Gentherm (U.S.), Seat Comfort Systems (U.S.), Champion Seat Systems (U.S.), I.G. Bauerhin GmbH (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Guangzhou Tachibana Electronic Co., Ltd. (China), Changchun SET Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Langfang Golden Time Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China), and others.

Buzz

December 2018, Tesla launched a new software update with various convenient features made for the winter weather. The biggest among the update was the ability to turn one’s seat or steering wheel heater from the mobile application.

