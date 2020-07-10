Market Overview

The global Cloud Business Email Industry is esitmated to register compelling growth during the forecast period, as per the latest MRFR analysis. One of the primary factors driving the global Cloud Business Email Industry is the increasing adoption of cloud emails with the integration of artificial intelligence and an upscaling popularity of cloud-based services. Adoption of cloud-based services has become popular due to higher scalability and efficiency. Apart from that, adoption of cloud-based solutions to manage various operations has relieved organizations from having to integrate expensive IT infrastructure on premise and enabled higher economies of scale. All these factors have led to a higher and faster adoption of cloud business email, driving the global market exponentially.

Furthermore, growing popularity of cloud-computing applications is also contributing to the ascension of the global Cloud Business Email Industry. Increasing demand for business intelligence to gain higher efficiency and the rising adoption of business analytics owing to better decision making has enabled easier integration of cloud business email. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies that are integrated with artificial intelligence is on the rise. This enables quick responses and the employment of personnel in tasks that are highly lucrative. This is also attributable for the ascension noted in the global Cloud Business Email Industry.

Growth in the adoption of the internet of things and rising user base for social media and other digital media is also one of the major factors responsible for the mounting adoption of cloud business email. Rising trend of bring your own device policy in several enterprises from most end-user industry verticals are contributing exponentially to the snowballing global Cloud Business Email Industry over the forecast period. The latest MRFR analysis has stated that the global Cloud Business Email Industry is expected to register an 11% CAGR between 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation

The Cloud Business Email Industry has been analyzed for various segments that are based on operating system, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on operating system, the global Cloud Business Email Industry is segmented into windows, UNIX, Linux, and mainframe. Based on organization size, the global Cloud Business Email Industry is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Based on vertical, the segments of the Cloud Business Email Industry, as studied in the report include healthcare, media & entertainment, BFSI, IT & telecommunications, automotive, energy & power, and retail.

Key Players

Global Cloud Business Email Industry has several prominent players including Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (US), Micro Focus International PLC (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), J2 Global Inc. (U.S.), GoDaddy, Inc. (U.S.), and Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan).

Detailed Regional Analysis

The geographical segmentation of the global Cloud Business Email Industry has been studied in the report for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America boasts the largest share of the global Cloud Business Email Industry during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the prevalence of a highly developed infrastructure in the region. This enables faster adoption and easier implementation of advanced technologies, hence, supplementing market growth. Further, presence of several technology giants in the region has also promoted the adoption of cloud business email.

Apart from that, Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase the fastest proliferation in the adoption of cloud business email, hence taking on the status of fastest growing regional market during the forecast period. This can be owed to the snowballing digitization of several developing nations residing in the region.

Industry Update

June 2019: CipherCloud recently announced new email security capabilities in its CipherCloud Zero Trust CASB+ platform which combines zero trust threat prevention, along with industry leading data protection technologies.

