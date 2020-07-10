Health apps are software applications designed to provide health services over mobile devices. They assist patients by managing their medical condition in real-time and gaining advice from medical professionals via the mobile phone. The global Health apps market report is an ubiquitousness of smartphones and smart devices have ensured the development of mobile applications.

Some of the Top Market Growth Drivers in the Medically Prescribed Health apps Market in 2020 are –

BioTelemetry Inc., iHealth Lab, Inc., Apple, Inc. Sanofi, AirStrip Technologies, LifeWatch AG, and Others.

These health apps assist patients to manage their medical condition on the real-time basis and provide the feedback back to professionals. The normal human functions such as blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rate, calories burned, cholesterol, and other fitness related data are displayed on a dashboard of the app with the help of the health-based app. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 68% of patients in the U.S. use a mobile health (mHealth) application for gaining advice on health problems and booking appointments.

Rise in healthcare facilities and medical professionals jumping on board the digital application bandwagon can bode well for the market. Presence of advanced telecommunication networks and a plethora of platforms for professionals to offer their expertise to patients can bolster the global Health apps market demand in the coming years.

Lack of patient awareness and hazy policies concerning patient information can pose a challenge to the market growth.

Industry News

Tandem Diabetes Care recently got approval for its Control-IQ Technology by the U.S. FDA to be used in insulin pumps. The algorithm allows automated insulin delivery while connected to an insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor. The approval was sanctioned due to the controller’s ability to deliver precise doses to type 1 diabetes patients without any external help.

Global Prescribed Health apps Market Segmentation

The Prescribed Health apps market is segmented by type, device, application, and end-user.

By type: Windows, Android, Iphone, And Others.

By device: Multi-Parameter Tracker, Cardiac Monitoring Device, Diabetes Management Device, And Others.

By application: Lifestyle Management, Disease Management, Fitness, Nutrition, And Diet, Medication Adherence, And Others.

By end-user: Home Care, Specialty Centers, Hospitals, Sand Others.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe are regions covered in the global Health apps market report 2020.

The Americas is expected to garner significant revenue by 2023 due to the utilization of chronic disease management by physicians on health-based applications. According to a recent survey, nearly 35% parents and 17% teens use a health application Increasing demand for health apps and the high penetration rate of smartphones in healthcare settings are other drivers of the regional market.

Europe is the second largest region for the global Health apps market after the Americas. Awareness of chronic disease management and development of medical applications can drive the regional market growth. Rising investment in health applications specially in the U.K. and Germany can augment the global market size by a considerable mark.

The APAC region can depict a robust growth rate during the forecast period due to prevalence of chronic diseases. Presence of developed economies of India and China combined with the large youth populace accustomed to mobile applications can drive the market growth.

