Organic Food‎ Market 2020

Organic food is food produced by methods that comply with the standards of organic farming.

Global organic food market is expected to grow with increasing youth population, rising females in the workforce, accelerating economic growth, mounting e-commerce retail sales and increasing healthcare awareness.

The global Organic Food market is valued at 142770 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 341510 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Organic Food volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Food market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Organic Food market is segmented into

Fresh Produce

Dairy Products

Coffee

Tea

Meat

Poultry

Processed Organic Foods

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Grocery Stores

E-Commerce

Convenience Stores

Others

Global Organic Food Market: Regional Analysis

The Organic Food market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Organic Food market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Organic Food Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Organic Food market include:

Amy’s Kitchen

Green and Black’s

Danone

Nestlé

Ebro Foods

Wessanen

Earth’s Best

Organic Valley

WhiteWave Foods

Hain Celestial

General Mills

