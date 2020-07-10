Organic Food Market Share 2020 Global Key Players Analysis, Industry Trend and Segmentation, Forecast to 2026
Organic Food Market 2020
Organic food is food produced by methods that comply with the standards of organic farming.
Global organic food market is expected to grow with increasing youth population, rising females in the workforce, accelerating economic growth, mounting e-commerce retail sales and increasing healthcare awareness.
The global Organic Food market is valued at 142770 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 341510 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Organic Food volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Food market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Organic Food market is segmented into
Fresh Produce
Dairy Products
Coffee
Tea
Meat
Poultry
Processed Organic Foods
Others
Segment by Application
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Grocery Stores
E-Commerce
Convenience Stores
Others
Global Organic Food Market: Regional Analysis
The Organic Food market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Organic Food market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Organic Food Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Organic Food market include:
Amy’s Kitchen
Green and Black’s
Danone
Nestlé
Ebro Foods
Wessanen
Earth’s Best
Organic Valley
WhiteWave Foods
Hain Celestial
General Mills
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Organic Food Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Food
1.2 Organic Food Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Food Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)
1.2.2 Fresh Produce
1.2.3 Dairy Products
1.2.4 Coffee
1.2.5 Tea
1.2.6 Meat
1.2.7 Poultry
1.2.8 Processed Organic Foods
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Organic Food Segment by Application
1.3.1 Organic Food Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket
1.3.3 Grocery Stores
1.3.4 E-Commerce
1.3.5 Convenience Stores
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Organic Food Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Organic Food Revenue 2015-2026
1.4.2 Global Organic Food Sales 2015-2026
1.4.3 Organic Food Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
…
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Food Business
6.1 Amy’s Kitchen
6.1.1 Corporation Information
6.1.2 Amy’s Kitchen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
6.1.3 Amy’s Kitchen Organic Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.1.4 Amy’s Kitchen Products Offered
6.1.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development
6.2 Green and Black’s
6.2.1 Green and Black’s Organic Food Production Sites and Area Served
6.2.2 Green and Black’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
6.2.3 Green and Black’s Organic Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.2.4 Green and Black’s Products Offered
6.2.5 Green and Black’s Recent Development
6.3 Danone
6.3.1 Danone Organic Food Production Sites and Area Served
6.3.2 Danone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
6.3.3 Danone Organic Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.3.4 Danone Products Offered
6.3.5 Danone Recent Development
6.4 Nestlé
6.4.1 Nestlé Organic Food Production Sites and Area Served
6.4.2 Nestlé Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
6.4.3 Nestlé Organic Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.4.4 Nestlé Products Offered
6.4.5 Nestlé Recent Development
6.5 Ebro Foods
6.5.1 Ebro Foods Organic Food Production Sites and Area Served
6.5.2 Ebro Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
6.5.3 Ebro Foods Organic Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.5.4 Ebro Foods Products Offered
6.5.5 Ebro Foods Recent Development
6.6 Wessanen
6.6.1 Wessanen Organic Food Production Sites and Area Served
6.6.2 Wessanen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
6.6.3 Wessanen Organic Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.6.4 Wessanen Products Offered
6.6.5 Wessanen Recent Development
6.7 Earth’s Best
6.6.1 Earth’s Best Organic Food Production Sites and Area Served
6.6.2 Earth’s Best Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
6.6.3 Earth’s Best Organic Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.4.4 Earth’s Best Products Offered
6.7.5 Earth’s Best Recent Development
6.8 Organic Valley
6.8.1 Organic Valley Organic Food Production Sites and Area Served
6.8.2 Organic Valley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
6.8.3 Organic Valley Organic Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.8.4 Organic Valley Products Offered
6.8.5 Organic Valley Recent Development
NOTE : Our Team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
