Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the Global Tinea Corporis Market is projected to demonstrate a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2018-2023) To Grow at a profitable run by gaining massive revenues by 2023.

Market Leading Key Players

The players currently leading the worldwide tinea corporis market include Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AvKare, Inc., Novartis AG, Taro Pharmaceuticals., Inc., NorthStar Rx LLC, Bayer AG, Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd, Perrigo Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, and others.

Market Segmentation

The global tinea corporis market has been segmented based on drug type, diagnosis, treatment and end-users.

In terms of the drug type, is fragmented into antifungals, steroids and anti-infective combinations.

With respect to diagnosis, the market for tinea corporis market can be considered for physical exam, and imaging tests. Imaging test can be sub-segmented into wood lamp (black light) examination, microscopy using potassium hydroxide (KOH), fungal culture, skin biopsy and others.

Depending on the treatment , the tinea corporis market covers antifungal shampoos, antifungal creams, drugs and others.

The end-users in the market include hospital pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies, dermatology hospitals, medical research centers, academic institutes others.

Growth Factors and Top Barriers

The world over, dermatologists as well as podiatrists are progressively prescribing combination therapy to those suffering from fungal infections. Based on reports, the combination of topical and systemic treatment has been found to elevate the cure rate in comparison to single therapy. In general, oral anti-fungal drugs are given for three months or more when topical antifungal agents are not effective. Several countries are emphasizing on preventing microbial and fungal diseases to bring down the healthcare costs, which has elevated the demand for advanced treatment options as well as diagnostic processes from government and third-party payers. In addition to this, the surge in research and development activities for the development of extremely specific antifungal products is deemed to bring a positive transformation to the tinea corporis market in the near future.

The worldwide tinea corporis treatment market has been perceived to observe a striking growth in the subsequent years, based on the consistent rate of product adoption as well as introduction of new products. the evolving consumer trends is deemed to be an encouraging sign in the market. Also, the use of antifungal products has noted a sharp rise in recent years with the expansion of the immune compromised patient population along with the increasing incidence of fungal diseases. These factors are bound to facilitate the growth of the tinea corporis market in the following years.

Besides, various leading companies are striving to make their presence known in developing nations owing to the liberal FDI policies present in the pharmaceuticals industry in these countries. The growing consumer focus on maintaining their aesthetic appearance has been a beneficial factor for the market to a large extent. Having said that, the stiff competition from alternative treatment types could stand in the way of the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The key regions in the tinea corporis market include Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, along with the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas cover the highest share of the overall tinea corporis market, with the primary reasons being rising frequency of product innovations, high incidence of fungal infections, and the boost in the awareness level as a result of government efforts as well as medical conferences. Plus, the growing awareness about fungal diseases combined with the surge in the healthcare expenditure has resulted in the solid growth of the regional market.

Europe is projected to have the second-best growth in the global market, due to the expansion of the aging populace, growing prevalence of fungal infection, rising importance of aesthetic appearance, and well-developed research base.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is apprehended to be the fastest-expanding market as a result of the growing prevalence of fungal infection, evolving lifestyle, burgeoning population, elevated healthcare expenditure by the government bodies.

Recent Developments

June 2019

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is set to present new data from the analysis done for rezafungin, which is the company’s Phase 3 antifungal. It is a novel antifungal echinocandin which is a high-exposure therapy to treat and prevent serious invasive fungal or tinea corporis infections.

