Dominant players:

Major players of global vein illuminator industry are Infrared Imaging Systems Inc., VueTek Scientific LLC, Venoscope LLC, Christie Medical Holdings Inc., Near Infrared Imaging Inc., Sharn Anesthesia, TransLite LLC, AccuVein Inc., Aimvein Ltd. and others.

Vein illuminator Market is expected to register 28.6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and held a market value of USD 60.6 Million in 2018.

Vein illuminator Market Overview

Vein finder or vein illuminator is a device designed to locate and map subcutaneous veins using principles of optical physics. Vein illuminator employs a variety of techniques such as ultrasound, infrared light and trans-illumination to produce a distinct image of vein structure.

Segments:

To generate a bird’s view, the global vein illuminator market is segmented on the basis of technology, and end users.

Technology – trans-illumination, infrared illumination, ultrasound, and others.

End user – hospitals, blood donation camps, research and academics, others.

Drivers

The clinical drivers of vein illuminator market are greater patient satisfaction due to reduced pain, trauma, determining correct vascular position in conditions such as obesity, hairy skin, swollen tissue, hypovolemia etc. The growth of demand factors such as growing numbers of elderly and chronic sick population, blood donation camps, assisted living centers and others are also charging the market.

Regional analysis:

North America led by the U.S. accounts for the largest market owing to faster adoption of technology, large buying power, developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of major players and others. Europe led by Germany, U.K. and France is expected to generate the second largest growth.

However the market is expected to shift in favor of Asia Pacific region led by China, Japan and India. China has emerged as a low cost manufacturing base for electronic devices coupled with the development of global supply chains is boosting the market.

The Middle East and Africa market is estimated to be skewed in favor of the Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia, UAE and others. Africa is expected to generate moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions.

