Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Vascular Stents Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Vascular stents are devices that are useful for treating different artery diseases. A new report on the global vascular stents market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), calculates that this market could earn revenue growth at 7.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2025.

Market Segmentation



The global vascular stents market segmentation encompasses application, end-user, and type. MRFR’s take on the market surveys various facets of the market in-depth.

The application-based segmentation of this market covers coronary artery, peripheral artery, and others. In the context of end-user, the market has been segmented into ambulatory centers, clinics, and hospital. By type, the market has been segmented into balloon expanding the stent, drug-eluting stent, renal artery stents, self-expanding stent, and other.

Key Players



Big players in the global vascular stents market include Abbott Laboratories (USA), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Biotronik SE & Co. Kg (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (USA), Cook Medical (USA), Cordis (USA), Lombard Medical Technologies (UK), Medtronic PLC (UK), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Translumina GmbH (Germany), Vascular Concepts (India), and W.L. Gore & Associates (USA).

Global Vascular Stents Market Research Report: Information by Type [Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents (Carotid Artery Stents, Renal Artery Stents, Femoral Artery Stents, Iliac Artery Stents and others) and Evar Stent Grafts (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stents and Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stents)], Material [Metallic Stents (Platinum Chromium, Cobalt-Chromium, Nickel-Titanium and Stainless Steel), Ceramics Stents and Polymers Stents], End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

