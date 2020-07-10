In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Cold Plasma market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Cold Plasma market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cold plasma or non-equilibrium plasma is a plasma which is not in thermodynamic equilibrium, because the electron temperature is much hotter than the temperature of heavy species (ions and neutrals). As only electrons are thermalized, their Maxwell-Boltzmann velocity distribution is very different than the ion velocity distribution.[1] When one of the velocities of a species does not follow a Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution, the plasma is said to be non-Maxwellian.

A kind of common nonthermal plasma is the mercury-vapor gas within a fluorescent lamp, where the “electron gas” reaches a temperature of 20,000 kelvins while the rest of the gas, ions and neutral atoms, stays barely above room temperature, so the bulb can even be touched with hands while operating.

The surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the market for the polymer and plastic industry. This market segment is majorly driven by the advantages of cold plasma surface treatment, such as increased durability, better hydrophobic properties, higher packing density, better film quality, enhanced coating surface smoothness, and lower cost.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Nordson Corporation, Bovie Medical Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, P2I Limited, ADTEC Plasma Technology., Enercon Industries Corporation, Neoplas Tools GmbH, Tantec A/S, Europlasma NV, Henniker Plasma Treatment, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

Based on the Application:

Textile

Polymer & Plastic

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food & Agriculture

Medical

