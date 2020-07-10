In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Cognitive Radio market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Cognitive Radio market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The cognitive radio market is segmented on the basis of components into software tools, hardware, and services. The software tools segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Software tools play an important role in the cognitive radio market. Components that are integrated with the hardware of the radio communication systems, such as amplifiers, detectors, and modulators/demodulators, are embedded using the related software tools. Therefore, software tools are an important component of the cognitive radio ecosystem.

In the applications segment, the spectrum sensing application is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The spectrum sensing application of the cognitive radio involves observing and updating the status of the spectrum and the movement of the licensed or primary users, by periodically sensing the frequency band. Spectrum sensing enables the cognitive radio transceiver to sense any spectrum hole or idle spectrum at a particular time, location, or band. It also identifies the way of accessing the spectrum hole without interfering the communication of the primary users.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Cognitive Radio. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cognitive Radio was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cognitive Radio is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Cognitive Radio, including the following market information:

Global Cognitive Radio Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Cognitive Radio Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Cognitive Radio Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Cognitive Radio Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BAE Systems, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Rohde & Schwarz, Spectrum Signal Processing, XG Technology, Nutaq, Ettus Research, Shared Spectrum Company, Datasoft Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Government and Defense

Telecommunication

Transportation

Based on the Application:

Spectrum Sensing

Spectrum Analysis

Spectrum Allocation

Location Tracking

Cognitive Routing

