In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Coating Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Coating Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-coating-equipment-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Powder coating equipment is generally used to coat metal surfaces. Equipment used to apply powder coating is dependent on the shape of the object, size of the object, and other parameters. The commonly used process for applying powder coating to metal surfaces is spraying powder coating by corona or tribo guns. The coated object is then cured in oven so as to form a uniform film of coatings. Various industries have started using powder coatings as they are free from volatile organic components. Moreover, increasing concerns about environment conservation and use of environment-friendly products are expected to fuel the demand for the powder coatings, thereby leading towards the growth of the powder coating equipment segment of the coating equipment market.

Major end-use industries of coating equipment are automotive, industrial, and aerospace. In 2017, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the coating equipment market, owing to increased use of industrial coatings in heavy machinery as well as chemical and manufacturing industries. The specialty coatings applied by specialty coating equipment are long-lasting, uniform, and offer required finish. Increasing demand for industrial coatings from different end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the industrial segment of the coating equipment market during the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Coating Equipment. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Coating Equipment was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Coating Equipment is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Coating Equipment, including the following market information:

Global Coating Equipment Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Coating Equipment Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Coating Equipment Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Coating Equipment Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Nordson Corporation, IHI Ionbond AG, IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V., Sulzer Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Sata GmbH & Co. Kg, Graco Inc., Anest Iwata, Asahi Sunac Corporation, Wagner GmbH, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Liquid Coating Equipment

Powder Coating Equipment

Specialty Coating Equipment

Based on the Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Industrial

Building & Infrastructure

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-coating-equipment-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com