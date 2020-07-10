In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on CNC Controller market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on CNC Controller market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Computer numerical control is the automation of machine tools by means of computers executing pre-programmed sequences of machine control commands

3-axis CNC machines are projected to account for the largest share of the global controller market during the forecast period. The implementation of these machines in the manufacturing of parts improves speed and accuracy of the production process. However, the market for controllers in 5-axis CNC machines is expected to witness higher growth between 2017 and 2023. Controllers are used in 5-axis CNC machines for manufacturing complex machine parts in critical industries such as aerospace and defense. They enable the manufacturing of critical aircraft components more accurately.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for CNC Controller was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for CNC Controller is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Fanuc Corporation, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, DMG Mori., Hurco Companies, Okuma Corporation, Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Co. Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Fagor Automation, Haas Automation, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

CNC Machine

CNC Controller

Based on the Application:

Small & Medium businesses

Enterprises

