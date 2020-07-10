COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Infrastructure Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Infrastructure market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Infrastructure market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cloud Infrastructure refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure like physical computing resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, backup etc. A hypervisor, such as Xen, Oracle VirtualBox, Oracle VM, KVM, VMware ESX/ESXi, or Hyper-V, LXD, runs the virtual machines as guests. Pools of hypervisors within the cloud operational system can support large numbers of virtual machines and the ability to scale services up and down according to customers’ varying requirements.
Several healthcare organizations are progressively automating their IT infrastructure to unify the complex IT infrastructures by combining storage, applications, network, and data. Having their IT infrastructure automated, it simplifies healthcare organizations’ patient care and facility management data, which help to optimize the flow of information between the facilities’ equipment, medical systems, and applications. The automation of healthcare organizations’ IT infrastructure can help in simplify command and control through their own protocol and reduce the facilities’ overall cost of operation.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Cloud Infrastructure. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cloud Infrastructure was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cloud Infrastructure is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Cloud Infrastructure, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Infrastructure Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Cloud Infrastructure Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Cloud Infrastructure Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Cloud Infrastructure Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE), Dell, Cisco Systems, EMC Corporation, IBM, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Salesforce, Alphabet(Google), Netapp, Intel Corporation (US), Lenovo Group Limited, AT&T, Rackspace, Oracle, Quanta Computer Inc., Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry.), etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Hardware
Services
Based on the Application:
Consumer Goods and Retail
Telecommunications
Healthcare
Energy
Government
Education and Research
Media & Entertainment
Manufacturing
Business & Consulting Services
