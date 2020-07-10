COVID-19 Impact on Cleaning Robot Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Cleaning Robot market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Cleaning Robot market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A cleaning robot, often called a robovac, is an autonomous robotic vacuum cleaner which has intelligent programming and a limited vacuum cleaning system
The cleaning robot market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in disposable income among consumers in APAC has led to the adoption of cleaning robots. The increasing adoption of cleaning robots and the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players, are helping the market to grow. As a result, APAC holds a significant share of the overall cleaning robot market.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Cleaning Robot. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cleaning Robot was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cleaning Robot is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Cleaning Robot, including the following market information:
Global Cleaning Robot Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Cleaning Robot Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Cleaning Robot Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Cleaning Robot Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include iRobot (US, Neato Robotics (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Samsung (South Korea), Ecovacs Robotics (China), Dyson (UK), Intellibot Robotics (US), Alfred Kärcher (Germany), ILIFE (China), bObsweep (Canada), Bissell Homecare (US), Miele (Germany), Cyberdyne (Japan), Vorwerk (Germany), Monoprice (US), etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Personal Cleaning Robot
Professional Cleaning Robot
Based on the Application:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Healthcare
Others
