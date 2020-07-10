WiseGuyReports.com Publish A New Market Research Report on –“ Global Buttermilk Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.

Originally, buttermilk referred to the liquid left over from churning butter from cultured or fermented cream. Traditionally, before cream could be skimmed from whole milk, the milk was left to sit for a period of time to allow the cream and milk to separate. During this time, naturally occurring lactic acid-producing bacteria in the milk fermented it. This facilitates the butter churning process, since fat from cream with a lower pH coalesces more readily than that of fresh cream. The acidic environment also helps prevent potentially harmful microorganisms from growing, increasing shelf-life. However, in establishments that used cream separators, the cream was hardly acidic at all.

Commercially available cultured buttermilk is milk that has been pasteurized and homogenized (with 1% or 2% fat), and then inoculated with a culture of Lactococcus lactis (formerly known as Streptococcus lactis) plus Leuconostoc citrovorum to simulate the naturally occurring bacteria in the old-fashioned product. Some dairies add colored flecks of butter to cultured buttermilk to simulate residual flecks of butter that can be left over from the churning process of traditional buttermilk. Condensed buttermilk and dried buttermilk have increased in importance in the food industry. Condensed buttermilk and dried buttermilk have increased in importance in the food industry. Buttermilk solids are used in ice cream manufacturing, as well as being added to pancake mixes. Adding specific strains of bacteria to pasteurized milk allows more consistent production.

Scope of the Report:

Buttermilk is widely used in retail. With the development of economy, not only retail but also food processing needs more Buttermilk. So, Buttermilk has a huge market potential

Milk is the main raw materials of Buttermilk. With the development of Buttermilk, raw materials’ manufacturers are also benefited from the Buttermilk industry in some extent.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer.

The global Buttermilk production increased to 1684 K MT in 2016, from 1429 K MT in 2011, with an average growth rate of about 2%-3%. Currently the main producing countries are in EU, USA . Europe occupied over 50% production of the world, and USA is the second production region with a share of about 13%.

The worldwide market for Buttermilk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Buttermilk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amul

Arla Foods

DairyAmerica

Sodiaal Group

Fonterra

Dairy Farmers of America

Glanbia

Valley Milk

Associated Milk Producers

Arion Dairy Products

Innova Food Ingredients

Sterling Agro Industries

Grain Millers

Agri-Mark

Land O’Lakes

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Liquid Buttermilk

Buttermilk Powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Confectionery

Ice Cream

Bakery

Dairy-based Sauces

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Buttermilk product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Buttermilk, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Buttermilk in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Buttermilk competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Buttermilk breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Buttermilk market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Buttermilk sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Buttermilk Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Buttermilk Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Buttermilk Market Size by Regions

5 North America Buttermilk Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Buttermilk Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Buttermilk Revenue by Countries

8 South America Buttermilk Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Buttermilk by Countries

10 Global Buttermilk Market Segment by Type

