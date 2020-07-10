Global Anal Cancer Market Research Report: Information by Cancer Type (Carcinoma in Situ, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma, Basal Cell Carcinoma, Melanoma and others), Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Surgery, Radiation Therapy and Immunotherapy), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes and others) and Region (the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Global Anal Cancer Market – Overview

The anus is the opening at the end of the large intestine, below the rectum, where bowel movements leave the body. The beginning of the anal cancer is seen when the healthy cells grow in an uncontrolled manner, thereby, forming masses of cells called as tumours. The infected cells can be squamous cell, cloacogenic cell, anal lining cell and basal cell. A majority of the reported anal cancers are the squamous cell carcinomas. When the cells are at the beginning sate, they appears to be normal. This is the dysplasia state of the cancer.

Dysplasia in the anus is called anal intraepithelial neoplasia (AIN) or anal squamous intraepithelial lesions (SILs). Increasing prevalence of the anal cancer and sexually transmitted diseases along with the growing geriatric population are the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. In 2017, according to the American Cancer Society, 8,200 new cases of the anal cancer were reported in the U.S. causing 1,100 deaths. Moreover, it is reported that the anal cancer is rare in people younger than 35 years in age and is found mainly in the geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aging 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050, with most of the increase in developing countries. However, factors like lack of awareness and low per capita healthcare expenditure are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Anal Cancer Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global anal cancer market appears to be a highly competitive and fragmented market. International players who are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The intense competition prevalent in the market dictates the consolidation among marketers.

Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

Key Players

Amgen Inc. (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Celgene Corporation (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Sanofi (France), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US) and Hospira, Inc. (US) are some of the key players operating in the global anal cancer market.

