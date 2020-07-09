Market Scope

The need for smart techniques to meet the rising demand for convenient traveling is growing. This is expected to boost the adoption of transport ticketing solutions. Market Research Future (MRFR) identified the mentioned factor as the chief factor that is expected to contribute effectively to the expansion of the Transport Ticketing System Market. MRFR, in its report states that the worldwide Transport Ticketing System Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 10% across the forecast period (2018 to 2023). MRFR also states that it is poised to value at USD 11 billion by 2023.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4198

Key Players

MRFR listed renowned players that are operating in the Transport Ticketing System Market. They are; Gemalto NV (Netherlands), HID (U.S.), Accenture Plc (Ireland), NXP Semiconductors (U.S.), Cubic Corp. (U.S.), CPI Card Group Inc. (U.S.), AEP Ticketing Solutions (Signa), Xerox Corp. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Rambus Incorporated (U.S.), and others.

Segmental Analysis

The global Transport Ticketing System Market is segmented by system, application, and product. By product, the market is segmented into e-ticket, e-toll, ticket machine, e-kiosk, and others. The e-kiosk segment is expected to gain considerable traction for the transport and ticketing market. The segment is expected to register a high CAGR across the review period because e-kiosks offer the benefit of reduction of manual operations with high efficacy of transport and ticketing management during peak hours. By system, the market is sectioned into smart cards and smartphones. By application, the market is segmented into railways & metros, buses, personal vehicles, airlines, and ships.

Market Drivers and Constraints

The upscaling need for smart ticketing systems is expected to propel the growth of the Transport Ticketing System Market. Continuous replacement of tradition techniques, such as paper tickets, is observed to created potential growth opportunities for investors that can generate substantial revenue in the years to come. The expansion of the tourism and transport industry can also contribute significantly to the growth of the market. The rapid adoption of smart transport and ticketing technologies is anticipated to drive the market growth. An increase in cases of revenue loss has resulted in encouraging manufacturers to incorporate advanced features, such as secure authentication, smart locking technology, and water-resistant. These causes are expected to positively influence the market. Technologies, such as ultra-touch fingerprint sensors and fingerprint recognition algorithms are rigorously integrated into the transport ticketing systems. This is expected to bolster the market expansion. In addition, the global Transport Ticketing System Market growth to embark on the increase in number of partnerships and collaborations among companies.

Regional Outlook

The growing popularity of smart transport ticketing systems in North America is expected to generate a decent value for the regional market. In the US, smart transport and ticking technologies are being exploited in the field of entertainment and sports. Event providers are deploying techniques, such as SAP solution, for availing improved ticketing experience to customers. In addition, the giant e-commerce, Amazon is observed to set its footstep in providing ticking services. These factors are expected to boost the North America Transport Ticketing System Market growth in the years to come. The rising trend of adopting mobile ticketing in countries, such as Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the Transport Ticketing System Market. In the Asia Pacific region, the expansion of the Transport Ticketing System Market can be attributed to the ever-increasing growth of the travel and tourism sector. The growing adoption of e-ticket and e-kiosk in APAC is likely to improve the health of the Transport Ticketing System Market in the years to come.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 TRANSPORT TICKETING SYSTEM MARKET, BY PRODUCT

TABLE 2 TRANSPORT TICKETING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SYSTEM

TABLE 3 TRANSPORT TICKETING SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 4 TRANSPORT TICKETING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA TRANSPORT TICKETING SYSTEM MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Continued……

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4198

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 TRANSPORT TICKETING SYSTEM MARKET: BY PRODUCT (%)

FIGURE 3 TRANSPORT TICKETING SYSTEM MARKET: BY SYSTEM (%)

FIGURE 4 TRANSPORT TICKETING SYSTEM MARKET: BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 5 TRANSPORT TICKETING SYSTEM MARKET: BY REGION (%)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]