Market Highlights

Market Research Future’s study reveals that the global North America sensor market’s 20202 profit is anticipated to garner at a rate of 11.82% and achieving a valuation of USD 55,383.64 million by 2023. The latest recorded valuation is much higher than in 2016, which was USD 25,839.74 million. The market is on a positive track, beating expectations on a surge of IoT operations.

Market’s Top Drivers & Challenges

As it is known that IoT is quite smart and intelligent in nature and has superior aptitudes of sensing the environment and taking the necessary action, these have a vital role in the sensor industry as well. It has played an essential function in the development of the sensor market and has simultaneously boosted the North America sensor market.

At the same time, the scenario of ongoing deployment of LTE and technological advancements in various fields have been considered as essential boosters for a number of connected devices such as tablet computers, smartphones, sensors, laptops, and desktop personal computers. Thus, the trend of great attraction towards connectivity is observed worldwide, which has improved comfort in the development of connected devices. These factors are, therefore, are considered to boost the market to a great extent.

On the other hand, the emergence of new applications and technological advancements in the field of wireless connectivity technologies such Wi-Fi, as general packet radio service (GPRS), and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMax) are accumulating the number of connected devices and motivating the market’s expansion vividly.

Furthermore, the factor such as the growing trend of IoT, growth in virtual reality Market, snowballing number of connected devices, the ongoing development of smart cities, developing demand from automation, as well as swelling security concerns is also equally driving the market growth.

Market Key Players

The protruding market players in the North America Sensor Market are listed as Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Australia), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), Bosch Group Gmbh (Germany), STMicroelectronics and, Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K.), Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Meggitt Sensing Systems (U.S.).

Segmentation of Market

The segmental scrutiny of the North America Sensor market has been conducted by the elements of technology, connectivity, type, and end-user.

By the segment of type, the market includes an image sensor, flow sensor, proximity sensor, position sensor, temperature sensor, touch sensor, light sensor, pressure sensor, motion sensor, and an optical sensor.

By the type of technology: System on chip, Machine Vision, Hybrid Technology, System on Package, IC Compatible 3D Micro Structuring, CMOS Process, and Vision Sensing.

By the type of connectivity: Wired and wireless are the segments. Among these, the sensors market has further been classified into different verticals as industrial, automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and aerospace & defense.

Regional Framework

Regionally, the study of the global North America sensor market firstly has been done in the U.S. It led the market in 2016 by engendering the highest revenue of USD 11 billion. Now it is probable to expand with 12% CAGR. Similarly, Canada has also been projected to be the fastest-growing country with 15% CAGR during the assessment period 2017-2023. With this, from the perspective of technical advancements, network architecture development, and the high adoption rate of sensors by the automotive and industrial sectors are driving the growth in the North America Sensor market in this region.

