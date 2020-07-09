Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) identified that the gradual integration of mobile into our daily life and a plethora of advantages offered by it are factors that are expected to surge the global mobile analytics market. MRFR reveals that the market is likely to expand at are remarkable CAGR of 24% across the review period (2017-2023). MRFR states in the report on the global mobile analytics market that it is poised to touch a valuation of USD 5 Bn by 2023.

Market Insights

Enterprises leveraging mobile analytics as utilities of mobiles intensify. Business owners realizing the need for redefining mobile app ecosystem, to keep in pace with the quick revolutionizing world owing to the emergence of latest technologies is likely to gain momentum for the mobile analytics market. A myriad of utility of mobile across different industries such as retail & commerce, banking, media & entertainment, healthcare, travel & logistics, and others are likely to gain traction for the global market of mobile analytics over the evaluation period. Penetration of e-commerce is encouraging mobile shopping. Large enterprises are SMEs are deploying mobile analytics into the retail sector in order to enhance business efficacy. Mobile analytics in the e-commerce sector aids in understanding buying habits, preferences, and other vital details about a consumer. Hence these factors are expected to boost the growth of the global mobile analytics market. However, the lack in the required expertise for establishing mobile sites can impede the market expansion.

Segmental Outline

Global Mobile Analytics Market has been segmented on the basis of type, organization size, and vertical. Based on the type, the global market has been segmented into in-app behavioral analytics, mobile advertisement & advertisement analytics, and application performance analytics. The mobile advertisement & advertisement analytics segment has been sub-segmented into campaign analytics, conversion funnel analysis, and ad attribution analysis. The in-app behavioral analytics segment has been narrowed down to event tracking, touch heatmaps, and user profiling and demographics. The application performance analytics segment has been classified into Mobile A/B Testing, cross platform analysis, and others. On the basis of organization size, the global market has been segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the global market has been segmented into IT & Telecom, BFSI, automotive, media & entertainment, healthcare, travel & logistics, and retail and e-commerce.

Regional Outlook

By region, the mobile analytics market has been investigated across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The mobile analytics market in the North America region is likely to hold the major share. The North America market is expected to generate the highest revenue generator owing to the residence of multiple end-users. Other factors that are expected to promote the regional market growth are the existence of firm network connectivity, escalation in number of mobile operators, increase in usage of 4G network. As mobile analytics gain popularity among companies, this, in turn, is expected to gain traction for the regional market. In the Asia-Pacific region, the mobile analytics market is anticipated to be register the highest growth rate over the assessment period, due to high amount of investment made in mobile advertising.

Key Players

Strong contenders that are listed by MRFR are as follows; IBM (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.), Localytics (U.S.), Comscore (U.S.), Webtrends (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Flurry (U.S.), Mixpanel (U.S.), and others. Stiff competition among key players is likely to make the global market profit. Adoption of new strategies by eminent companies and high flow of capital to bolster the expansion of the global mobile analytics market in the coming years.

