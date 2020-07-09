In this report, the Global Aluminum Window Hardware market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aluminum Window Hardware market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Window hardware does not include window itself rather they are smaller components that are used to install, fix and protect windows, such as window extrusions, window operators, fasteners, handles, hinges, locks and many more.

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Aluminum Window Hardware was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Aluminum Window Hardware is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Aluminum Window Hardware market.

The global Aluminum Window Hardware market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Window Hardware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Aluminum Window Hardware market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Aluminum Window Hardware industry.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Window Handles

Window Operators

Window Hinges

Window Sash Locks

Window Fasteners

Others

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Commercial

Competitive Landscape:

The Aluminum Window Hardware key manufacturers in this market include:

ASSA ABLOY

Hafele

Roto Frank

Siegenia-aubi

Tyman plc

Dormakaba

Andersen

KIN LONG Company

Richelieu Hardware

Klein

HOPPE

Marvin Windows & Doors

GU Group

SAVIO

NiCo Manufacturing

MACO

INTERSTEEL

Caldwell Hardware

Hampton

Amex Hardware

Lip Hing

Chunguang Hardware

