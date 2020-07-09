In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Gas and Oil Drill Bits market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Gas and Oil Drill Bits market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Drill bits are mechanical tools used for cutting or crushing rocks to create wellbores for the extraction of hydrocarbon resources. They are mainly used in drilling operations for oil or gas wells either onshore or offshore.

Due to their specific custom design properties and the introduction of new technologies in components and material strength design, the fixed cutter segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the market. According to this market research report, this segment will continue to dominate the market during the next few years as well.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include GE(Baker Hughes), Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger, Varel International, Atlas Copco AB, Bellwether Resources International, Bit Brokers International, Century Products, Drillbits International (DBI), Drilformance, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Fixed Cutter

Roller Cone

Other

Based on the Application:

Onshore

Offshore

